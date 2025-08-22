Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes' Benchmark For Successful Season

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for the 2025 college football season with many new players on the roster. One college football analyst explained what would make a good season for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

Angela Miele

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are many question marks surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2025 college football season. After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and several other players to the NFL, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a challenge ahead.

The Colorado Buffaloes put up a strong fight in the Big 12, finishing with a 7-2 conference record, but with new players, there are concerns about whether Sanders and the program can compete again. All eyes are on Sanders as the season approaches, on whether he can coach a team without his son and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

What Determines Sanders And Colorado Having A Good Season?

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Big 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Sincere Brown Folsom Field
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

College football analyst Josh Pate appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and discussed what the future holds for the Colorado Buffaloes. Although many doubt what Colorado will do in 2025, Pate explained what would make a good season for Colorado.

“Being competitive in every game,” Pate said. “That could be six wins. It could be nine wins in the Big 12. What he knows is what he’s experienced, and that is the gap between lead car and No. 11 car in that lead field is very narrow.”

Even if Colorado does not reach double-digit wins this season, Pate expects the Buffaloes to be in every game and have a chance. If Colorado does stay competitive, that would mean the program is having a successful year.

Colorado will face some tough opponents in 2025, including three ranked Big 12 opponents: the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils, and the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats. Sanders still has a roster that can perform well and put the team in a position to win.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Big 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Sincere Brown Folsom Field
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Sanders is heading into his third season with Colorado. In two seasons, he turned a program that won just one game in 2022 into a team that won nine in 2024. He may have a different roster, but Sanders has shown he can turn a program around, and with Colorado three years ago not performing well, being competitive and winning a couple of games is still a good sign for the team.

MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver

“But, I encourage people, if you start thinking about Colorado, think about them pre-Deion Sanders, because that’s still the backdrop against which I view them. I mean, six wins, seven wins, whatever it is, could be nine wins again. If they’re competing, that is light years better than what they were 72 months ago and beyond,” Pate continued. 

Colorado Can Still Compete

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Big 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Sincere Brown Folsom Field
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Without the team’s top four wide receivers from last season and a new quarterback, there could be a step back from the 2024 season, but that does not mean Colorado will have a bad season.

Colorado has two talented quarterbacks, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. The team also has returning wide receivers Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller, who have the chance to step up as leaders this season. Campbell transfer wide receiver Sincere Brown is entering his senior season, and there is high excitement for what he can do with the team this year.

The Buffaloes led the conference in sacks last season (39) and are hoping to keep up the defensive success in 2025. Colorado did lose two big players last season on the defense, with defensive lineman BJ Green II to the NFL and linebacker Taje McCoy to the transfer portal.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Big 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Travis Hunter Shedeur Sanders Sincere Brown Folsom Field
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Defensive linemen Arden Walker and Keaten Wade are returning to the program, which does provide hope that the Buffaloes can keep up their success pressuring the opposing quarterback. With the defensive line having talented returning players, the defensive back position also has a potential star this season with cornerback DJ McKinney.

Colorado has a star-studded coaching staff and a talented roster. Even if the Buffaloes do not win every game in 2025, as long as they stay competitive each week, Sanders and Colorado will have a good year. 

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published |Modified
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football