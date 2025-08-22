Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes' Benchmark For Successful Season
There are many question marks surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2025 college football season. After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and several other players to the NFL, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a challenge ahead.
The Colorado Buffaloes put up a strong fight in the Big 12, finishing with a 7-2 conference record, but with new players, there are concerns about whether Sanders and the program can compete again. All eyes are on Sanders as the season approaches, on whether he can coach a team without his son and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
What Determines Sanders And Colorado Having A Good Season?
College football analyst Josh Pate appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and discussed what the future holds for the Colorado Buffaloes. Although many doubt what Colorado will do in 2025, Pate explained what would make a good season for Colorado.
“Being competitive in every game,” Pate said. “That could be six wins. It could be nine wins in the Big 12. What he knows is what he’s experienced, and that is the gap between lead car and No. 11 car in that lead field is very narrow.”
Even if Colorado does not reach double-digit wins this season, Pate expects the Buffaloes to be in every game and have a chance. If Colorado does stay competitive, that would mean the program is having a successful year.
Colorado will face some tough opponents in 2025, including three ranked Big 12 opponents: the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils, and the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats. Sanders still has a roster that can perform well and put the team in a position to win.
Sanders is heading into his third season with Colorado. In two seasons, he turned a program that won just one game in 2022 into a team that won nine in 2024. He may have a different roster, but Sanders has shown he can turn a program around, and with Colorado three years ago not performing well, being competitive and winning a couple of games is still a good sign for the team.
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
“But, I encourage people, if you start thinking about Colorado, think about them pre-Deion Sanders, because that’s still the backdrop against which I view them. I mean, six wins, seven wins, whatever it is, could be nine wins again. If they’re competing, that is light years better than what they were 72 months ago and beyond,” Pate continued.
Colorado Can Still Compete
Without the team’s top four wide receivers from last season and a new quarterback, there could be a step back from the 2024 season, but that does not mean Colorado will have a bad season.
Colorado has two talented quarterbacks, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. The team also has returning wide receivers Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller, who have the chance to step up as leaders this season. Campbell transfer wide receiver Sincere Brown is entering his senior season, and there is high excitement for what he can do with the team this year.
The Buffaloes led the conference in sacks last season (39) and are hoping to keep up the defensive success in 2025. Colorado did lose two big players last season on the defense, with defensive lineman BJ Green II to the NFL and linebacker Taje McCoy to the transfer portal.
Defensive linemen Arden Walker and Keaten Wade are returning to the program, which does provide hope that the Buffaloes can keep up their success pressuring the opposing quarterback. With the defensive line having talented returning players, the defensive back position also has a potential star this season with cornerback DJ McKinney.
Colorado has a star-studded coaching staff and a talented roster. Even if the Buffaloes do not win every game in 2025, as long as they stay competitive each week, Sanders and Colorado will have a good year.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.