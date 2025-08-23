Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders To Flip Elite 4-Star Michigan Recruit Alister Vallejo?
Four-star defensive line recruit Alister Vallejo committed to the Michigan Wolverines on June 10. Despite his commitment, the Colorado Buffaloes are making a late push for the four-star recruit.
The Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer to Vallejo, per his X account, on Aug. 19. With the 2025 season near, can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes pull off the flip for the class of 2026 recruit?
Vallejo A Top Recruit
Vallejo is one of the top defensive line recruits from the class of 2026. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Vallejo is the No. 25 defensive lineman, the No. 31 player from Texas, and the No. 227 recruit in the nation.
Despite committing to the Michigan Wolverines, Vallejo is still a heavily sought-after recruit. Including Colorado, Vallejo still holds offers from several schools, including the Miami Hurricanes, SMU Mustangs, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The four-star recruit also has a background in track and field, which adds to his athleticism. Being a big player, his strength is a highlight, but he is also a versatile athlete.
Despite Colorado and other programs pursuing Vallejo, it will not be easy to flip the four-star recruit, but not impossible.
“More schools have started to pick up on me and reach out,” Vallejo told On3. I like where I am right now. If they want to recruit me, there is nothing I can do about it.”
The Colorado Buffaloes led the Big 12 in sacks last season with 39 and were one of the best defenses in the conference. Vallejo would be a big player to bring in, as in the past two seasons, he racked up 18 sacks, 26 hurries, and could be a sneaky asset on special teams with blocking five kicks in two seasons.
MORE: Deion Sanders Flaunts Partnership That’s Anything But Embarrassing
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Starting Offense Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: Deion Sanders' Tough Decision To Make At Cornerback, With Travis Hunter Void
MORE: What Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Emmitt Smith Said About Deion Sanders In Netflix Doc
Colorado Buffaloes Are No Strangers To Flipping Recruits
The Colorado Buffaloes have a recent history of pulling off big flips in the fall. From the class of 2026, Sanders and the Buffaloes flipped both four-star recruits, quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith.
Both Smith and Lewis were previously committed to the USC Trojans, but Sanders and the Buffaloes were able to change their minds in the fall. The two are now entering their freshman season in the Big 12 with Sanders and the Buffaloes. There is a lot of excitement over the program despite roster turnover, and the team has a big season ahead.
If Sanders can get Vallejo on campus during the season for a visit, giving the recruit a chance to meet the staff and players, Colorado could potentially pull off another major flip.
Colorado’s Recruiting Class of 2026
Sanders and the Buffaloes have received 11 commits from the class of 2026. Colorado’s recruiting class ranks No. 65 in the nation and No. 15 in the Big 12. While 11 is not many commits, since Sanders took over the program, Colorado is known to play its freshmen, and does not bring in a high number of players.
Vallejo could potentially join some elite players across the defense, as seven of 11 commits are defensive recruits. Two of the top commits that Colorado has received are four-star cornerback Preston Ashley and four-star linebacker Rodney Colton.
The early playing time is one of the most enticing aspects of Colorado, and is what helps the program flip Vallejo and other potential recruits.