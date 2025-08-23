Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders To Flip Elite 4-Star Michigan Recruit Alister Vallejo?

Four-star defensive line recruit Alister Vallejo committed to the Michigan Wolverines in August. Despite being committed, the Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer, looking to add another player to its class of 2026. Can the Colorado Buffaloes pull off the flip?

Angela Miele

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four-star defensive line recruit Alister Vallejo committed to the Michigan Wolverines on June 10. Despite his commitment, the Colorado Buffaloes are making a late push for the four-star recruit.

The Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer to Vallejo, per his X account, on Aug. 19. With the 2025 season near, can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes pull off the flip for the class of 2026 recruit?

Vallejo A Top Recruit

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Michigan Wolverines Alister Vallejo Flip Commitment Big 12 College Football Fighting Irish
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vallejo is one of the top defensive line recruits from the class of 2026. Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Vallejo is the No. 25 defensive lineman, the No. 31 player from Texas, and the No. 227 recruit in the nation.

Despite committing to the Michigan Wolverines, Vallejo is still a heavily sought-after recruit. Including Colorado, Vallejo still holds offers from several schools, including the Miami Hurricanes, SMU Mustangs, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

The four-star recruit also has a background in track and field, which adds to his athleticism. Being a big player, his strength is a highlight, but he is also a versatile athlete.

Despite Colorado and other programs pursuing Vallejo, it will not be easy to flip the four-star recruit, but not impossible.

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Michigan Wolverines Alister Vallejo Flip Commitment Big 12 College Football Fighting Irish
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“More schools have started to pick up on me and reach out,” Vallejo told On3. I like where I am right now. If they want to recruit me, there is nothing I can do about it.”

The Colorado Buffaloes led the Big 12 in sacks last season with 39 and were one of the best defenses in the conference. Vallejo would be a big player to bring in, as in the past two seasons, he racked up 18 sacks, 26 hurries, and could be a sneaky asset on special teams with blocking five kicks in two seasons.

MORE: Deion Sanders Flaunts Partnership That’s Anything But Embarrassing

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Starting Offense Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

MORE: Deion Sanders' Tough Decision To Make At Cornerback, With Travis Hunter Void

MORE: What Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Emmitt Smith Said About Deion Sanders In Netflix Doc

Colorado Buffaloes Are No Strangers To Flipping Recruits

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Michigan Wolverines Alister Vallejo Flip Commitment Big 12 College Football Fighting Irish
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have a recent history of pulling off big flips in the fall. From the class of 2026, Sanders and the Buffaloes flipped both four-star recruits, quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith.

Both Smith and Lewis were previously committed to the USC Trojans, but Sanders and the Buffaloes were able to change their minds in the fall. The two are now entering their freshman season in the Big 12 with Sanders and the Buffaloes. There is a lot of excitement over the program despite roster turnover, and the team has a big season ahead.

If Sanders can get Vallejo on campus during the season for a visit, giving the recruit a chance to meet the staff and players, Colorado could potentially pull off another major flip.

Colorado’s Recruiting Class of 2026 

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Michigan Wolverines Alister Vallejo Flip Commitment Big 12 College Football Fighting Irish
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Buffaloes have received 11 commits from the class of 2026. Colorado’s recruiting class ranks No. 65 in the nation and No. 15 in the  Big 12. While 11 is not many commits, since Sanders took over the program, Colorado is known to play its freshmen, and does not bring in a high number of players. 

Vallejo could potentially join some elite players across the defense, as seven of 11 commits are defensive recruits. Two of the top commits that Colorado has received are four-star cornerback Preston Ashley and four-star linebacker Rodney Colton.

The early playing time is one of the most enticing aspects of Colorado, and is what helps the program flip Vallejo and other potential recruits.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football