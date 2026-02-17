Ranking the Big 12’s Running Back Rooms Before Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is winding down, and after revamping more than half the roster, change was expected. But they weren’t the only team seeing turnover, as the Big 12 overall experienced plenty of movement in the transfer portal.

The conference’s running back rooms will look almost unrecognizable this season, with only four returning starters: BYU’s LJ Martin, Texas Tech’s Cameron Dickey, Utah’s Wayshawn Parker, and Kansas State’s Joe Jackson.

For Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, the running back situation comes with plenty of question marks. Former Alabama back Richard Young is expected to lead the group, but Sacramento State’s Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith will mix in as well.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With so many new faces across the league, production will come down to opportunity, coaching, and how quickly each back adapts to his system. The Buffaloes are among the programs with the biggest questions at the position.

Here’s a look at how the Big 12’s running back rooms stack up heading into the season, ranking the conference’s top backs based on role, fit, and projected impact.

Ranking The Big 12 Running Backs For Next Season

Caleb Hawkins – Oklahoma State Cowboys LJ Martin – BYU Cougars Cam Cook – West Virginia Mountaineers Cameron Dickey – Texas Tech Red Raiders Makhi Hughes – Houston Cougars Wayshawn Parker – Utah Utes Joe Jackson – Kansas State Wildcats Dawson Pendergrass – Baylor Bears Zion Johnson – Cincinnati Bearcats Landon Chambers/Duke Watson – UCF Knights Jeremy Payne – TCU Horned Frogs Dylan Edwards – Kansas Jayhawks Cameron Pettaway – Iowa State Cyclones Kendrick Reescano – Arizona Wildcats Kyson Brown – Arizona State Sun Devils Richard Young – Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders Built the Big 12’s Biggest Running Back Question Mark

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As things stand today, Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion have put together a running back room that looks like the weakest in the Big 12. The group doesn’t just lack proven production, it also doesn’t have a clear-cut starter heading into camp.

Relying on two FCS transfers in Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith doesn’t inspire much confidence right now, and while Young arrived as a four-star recruit, he never put together a productive season in three years at Alabama.

There’s still time for someone to emerge, but as the offseason winds down, the backfield feels more uncertain than promising.

If Colorado wants to contend, this group has to show it can create consistent offense and hit explosive plays once the season starts. Until that happens, the Buffaloes’ backfield will remain one of the Big 12’s biggest question marks and a storyline that could shape their entire season.

Why Makhi Hughes Has the Highest Ceiling in the Big 12

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Both Caleb Hawkins and Cam Cook grabbed headlines when they entered the Big 12 after putting up huge FBS numbers last season. Hughes, meanwhile, didn’t turn heads in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks and that’s shaped how he’s viewed heading into this year.

Still, Hughes’ potential is obvious, and he has a real chance to get back to form under coach Willie Fritz.

The two reunite with the Cougars and the last time Hughes thrived at an elite level was in Fritz’s system at Tulane. He wasn’t bad with the Ducks, but he was just part of a crowded backfield that rotated different styles of runners.

As a true freshman with the Green Wave, Hughes rushed for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry, showing just how high his ceiling can be. The talent has always been there, and now he has a chance to show it again in a bigger spotlight.

If he finds that rhythm, Hughes has the tools to become one of the Big 12’s most explosive playmakers and a centerpiece of Houston’s offense. In a conference filled with uncertainty at running back, his upside makes him one of the biggest breakout candidates to watch all season.