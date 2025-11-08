Buffs Beat

Why Colorado Receiver Omarion Miller Deserves Buffs' MVP in West Virginia Loss

Omarion Miller shined for the Colorado Buffaloes in their 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, showing why he’s the team’s top playmaker. His growing connection with freshman quarterback Julian Lewis gave fans hope for the future.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) celebrates his touchdown during the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) celebrates his touchdown during the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images / Chet Strange-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes fell for the third straight week on Saturday, all but ending any hopes of a bowl game. It marks the second time in head coach Deion Sanders’ three seasons that Colorado will miss the postseason.

Colorado fell 29-22 to West Virginia on Saturday, facing plenty of challenges. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis made his first career start without star left tackle Jordan Seaton, who was ruled out and seen in a walking boot pre-game.

The defense struggled again, but the offense showed some life, mainly thanks to Lewis and wide receiver Omarion Miller. 

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, including a 23-yard score in the second half that showed their growing chemistry.

Even though the Buffaloes are out of bowl contention, Lewis and Miller gave fans a rare bright spot. Their connection could be something to build on as Colorado looks ahead to next season.

Why Omarion Miller Earned MVP Honors Against The Mountaineers

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Miller put together another standout performance on Saturday, further establishing himself as the Buffaloes’ top pass catcher. He’s become the most reliable target on the roster and continues to show off his ability to make big plays.

Miller caught a 23-yard touchdown against West Virginia and added a 43-yard deep connection from freshman quarterback Julian Lewis.

The two have clearly built a strong rapport, which was on display not just against the Mountaineers but also last week against Arizona. The Buffaloes fought hard after falling behind by double digits, and it was Miller’s playmaking that kept them in the game. 

If Colorado hopes to bounce back next season, he’ll be a big part of it. His growing chemistry with Lewis provides the team with a solid foundation to build on as they head into the offseason.

Since Travis Hunter left for the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes' offense has needed a true playmaker, and it looks like Miller might fill that role. Since the season started, Miller has shown his explosiveness and what his skill set brings to the offense.

This will be important for Lewis and the Buffaloes' offense as they head into the offseason. Being able to find a playmaker like Miller isn’t something most programs can confidently say.

He’s truly a special player and someone Sanders can rely on going forward into the offseason. Saturday’s performance against the Mountaineers was just a reminder of what this offense could become with Lewis and Miller.

How Did Julian Lewis Fare?

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Even with the Buffaloes' loss on Saturday morning, the team may have found its quarterback to build around heading into the offseason. After cycling through quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and a rotation at the position throughout the season, Lewis looked like someone Sanders could trust moving forward.

It wasn't an easy first college start for Lewis, who went up against the veteran coach Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers. He completed 22 of 35 passes for just under 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The stats weren't eye-popping, but he kept Colorado's offense moving and the game closer than many expected. More importantly, he gave fans in Boulder a glimpse of hope for the future — something the program has been searching for.

