Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Faces Make-or-Break Weekend Against Iowa State

Quarterback Kaidon Salter faces immense pressure as the Colorado Buffaloes take on the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. Another poor performance could force Coach Deion Sanders to turn to freshman Julian Lewis, putting the team’s season and future on the line.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Not only are the Colorado Buffaloes under pressure to turn their season around, but quarterback Kaidon Salter might be facing the most stress this weekend against No. 22 Iowa State.

If the former Liberty transfer falters again, and the Buffaloes drop to 2-5, everyone will count them out. In that case, the door could open the door for five-star true freshman Julian Lewis to fill in the rest of the season.

Is coach Deion Sanders going to take that call? That remains to be seen, but he might not have a choice if the season continues to go downhill.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) rolls out against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

There’s little benefit to keeping Salter as the starter for the rest of the year since the team has no shot at winning the conference. Even worse, they might not reach a bowl game if things stay on this course.

If Sanders wants to maintain team morale and keep the fanbase hopeful about the future, giving Lewis the starting role could be the move that changes the program’s direction. It wouldn’t just be about saving 2025 — it would be about setting up 2026 and beyond.

Should Deion Sanders Turn to Julian Lewis?

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pretty much everything for Colorado comes down to Saturday’s game against Iowa State. 

A loss that drops them to 2-5 would make a bowl eligibility a real long shot. Salter isn’t the only issue, but his up-and-down play hasn’t done the offense many favors, and Sanders has already shuffled quarterbacks this season, even giving Salter a seat for a game.

It's too late to redshirt Lewis now, so involving him for the rest of the season is reasonable considering he requires reps. Even if this season is a setback, those reps could be worthwhile for Lewis coming into next season.

Replacing Lewis would not just be a response to a disappointing season. It would be a message about what the program is moving toward.

How Much of Colorado’s Struggles Point Back to Deion Sanders?

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Since Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL, the quarterback position has been in flux for the Colorado Buffaloes. Salter was a temporary fix and not a long-term fix to take advantage of Shedeur's success last year.

Salter hasn't been the same since his breakout 2023 season. Instead of sticking with him, they've been spot-starting the position, going with Salter at times and then benching him in favor of redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub.

The instability at quarterback is something that lies on Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Even if Lewis starts the rest of the season, it's uncertain whether that will help or set back his development. Rushing a young quarterback before he’s ready can sometimes do more harm than good, and that responsibility would fall on Sanders. 

If Colorado wants to build something sustainable, the leadership at the top must set a clear direction — not just for the rest of this season but for the years to come. Sanders can’t keep hitting reset at the most crucial position on the field.

How he handles this moment could define the next chapter of Colorado football.

