Deion Sanders Reveals Preferred NFL Destination for Colorado Legend Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft will forever be marked as a curious chapter in the Shedeur Sanders story. The former Colorado Buffaloes star, who finished with a solid 2024 season—completing 74.0 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns—ultimately became a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns.
While teams like the Giants and Raiders were linked to the quarterback, it turns out the one team his father and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was truly pushing for was not the Browns, but the New Orleans Saints.
"Coach Prime" sat down with David and Derek Carr on the Home Grown podcast and gave an exclusive insight, confirming that he had lobbied hard for the Saints to select his son.
However, the reason had nothing to do with immediate playing time, which is precisely why the thought of him backing up Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens was considered a turnoff to the elder Sanders.
Why Coach Prime Pushed For New Orleans
For "Coach Prime," this was about securing a perfect fit for his son under a veteran quarterback, and a mentorship that would set Shedeur up for long-term success.
The underlying desire wasn't to throw Shedeur into the fire as a rookie, but to place him under the tutelage of Derek Carr.
"I wanted my son to be on the same team that you were on because I know what you would pour into him,” Sanders said. “I really did want my son on the same team that you could guide and lead him, I’m telling you, man.”
While Derek Carr's final season in New Orleans was marred by frustration and sharp criticism from the Saints fanbase, Coach Prime's respect was clear.
He saw a future where Carr would serve as the ideal veteran mentoring the talented but still-developing rookie. Unfortunately, this desired plan would have evaporated when Carr was forced to announce his retirement on May 10 due to a severe rotator cuff injury, just two weeks after the draft.
What Could've Been with Shedeur in New Orleans
As the New Orleans Saints prepare to face the New England Patriots in week 6 with a disappointing 1-4 record, the narrative around the team’s quarterback situation can't help but circle back to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The New Orleans Saints' decision to draft quarterback Tyler Shough (Louisville) instead of Shedeur in the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest surprises of Day 2. And with Spencer Rattler currently holding the reins with a 1-4 record as a starter, has probably left many in the Bayou asking "what if.'
Saints coach Kellen Moore explained the decision back in April, stating that while Sanders was "right in those conversations" and that they thought highly of him, they ultimately felt Tyler Shough was the best fit for them.
Shough, who is 26 years old, making him one of the oldest rookies, has played in only one game going 0-for-2.
While Rattler still has time to improve and play better, the current struggles should leave Who Dat Nation pondering the possibilities of a different rookie under center.
The Progression of Shedeur's Career in Cleveland
While the Saints are mired in a season with quarterback struggles, the former Colorado quarterback’s career is quietly progressing in the AFC North.
Shedeur arrived in Cleveland as a fifth-round developmental prospect, initially listed fourth on the depth chart. That has changed with remarkable speed, following the mid-season trade this week that sent veteran Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Shedeur Sanders is now promoted to the backup role, sitting as the clear No. 2 quarterback behind fellow rookie, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
This rapid ascension on the depth chart means Shedeur has climbed from a long shot to being one snap away from his NFL debut.
While Gabriel, who managed only 190 yards in his first NFL start in the Week 5 loss to Minnesota, is still being given the chance to prove himself, the trade indicates Shedeur might eventually end up starting some games this year in Cleveland.
"Coach Prime" didn't get his ideal mentorship scenario with Derek Carr, but the path Shedeur has fallen into—from fifth round to the backup job in Cleveland—has at least given him a chance to learn a system and master the mental side of the game.