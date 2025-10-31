Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Four-Star Safety Recruit After Kansas Decommitment
Colorado has a big showdown with Arizona this weekend, but Buffs coach Deion Sanders isn’t letting the pressure on the field distract him from recruiting top talent.
Kansas recently lost four-star safety JJ Dunnigan when he decommitted from the program. The Manhattan (Kan.) High School star has now scheduled visits with both the Miami Hurricanes and the Buffaloes.
“After much prayer and thoughtful conversations with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Kansas,” Dunnigan wrote on X. “I’m truly grateful for everything the coaches and staff have done for me and for the way they’ve treated me throughout this process.”
Dunnigan is expected to arrive in Boulder on Friday and stay through the weekend as the Buffaloes take on the Wildcats on Saturday night. Sanders and his staff have been in contact with Dunnigan for months, ever since he received his offer on Sept. 24, first reported by Rivals.
“I’m very excited to meet Coach Prime and the staff in Boulder,” Dunnigan said.
With Dunnigan’s visit overlapping a high-stakes game, all eyes will be on Boulder this weekend — both on the field and in the recruiting room, where a potential future Buffalo could be watching every play.
JJ Dunnigan Could Be a Game-Changer for Colorado
Dunnigan isn’t just any recruit. He should be viewed as one of Colorado’s top targets for the 2026 recruiting class.
He can play both cornerback and safety, giving the Buffaloes valuable flexibility in the secondary. That is something Sanders should know is incredibly important and impactful as they focus on his development.
Dunnigan is also highly ranked. 247Sports lists him among the top-100 recruits nationally and as the No. 11 cornerback in the 2026 class.
As a junior, Dunnigan helped Manhattan High reach the Class 6A state title game. On defense, he racked up 65 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and six pass breakups.
Landing a player like him would be a big statement, showing that Colorado is serious about building a program that can compete at the top level.
Why Deion Sanders Needs to Keep the Momentum Going
Colorado’s recruiting has really been catching attention, pulling in top players from all over the country. The energy of his staff and the program’s growing national profile have put Boulder back on the map for elite talent.
There’s a reason high-profile recruits like quarterback Julian Lewis and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton chose Sanders and Colorado.
But recruiting alone doesn’t win games. What really matters is performance on the field.
Wins show top prospects that the Buffaloes aren’t just talking about competing — they actually can. In the Big 12, the competition is tough, and elite players want to join a team that can go for championships.
Sanders and his staff have done the hard work of building a strong program in Boulder. Now it’s about turning that potential into real wins. The coming months and future recruiting classes will reveal whether Colorado can hang with the Big 12 or is still finding its way.