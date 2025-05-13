Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal: Maryland Offensive Lineman Andre Roye Jr. Commits
The Colorado Buffaloes bolstered their trenches with another bookend.
Maryland Terrapins transfer offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. committed to Colorado on Monday evening after a month-long stint in the portal. Rather than remaining in the Big Ten, Roye rumbles over to Boulder in the Big 12 with two years of eligibility remaining.
Roye started seven games (appeared in eight) at left tackle for the Terrapins as a redshirt sophomore last season, allowing just one sack. He blocked for the Big Ten's third-best passing attack by yards per game and, last August, helped Maryland rush for 248 yards against the UConn Huskies, its most as a program since 2020.
Listed at 6-6 and 295 pounds, Roye has been a rock-solid presence protecting the Terps' blind side. The native of District Heights, Maryland, appeared in nine games between 2022 and 2023 after starting college at his local establishment.
Even though he chose the Terps, Roye had several more high-profile options out of high school. The three-star recruit was a top-50 tackle in the class of 2022 and originally committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Additionally, he was linked to the USC Trojans and offered by the Tennessee Volunteers, Baylor Bears and many other power programs.
Roye grew up just 30 minutes down the road from another Buffs left tackle, Jordan Seaton. Roye will likely take over second-string duties behind the On3 Freshman All-American if he's unable to find a starting spot elsewhere.
While he's unlikely to attain a starting spot, Roye could provide Colorado with much-needed depth. Roye's frame and reps in a conference that boasts elite front sevens allow him to become a ball of clay that can be molded into the right tackle or guard spot if necessary.
Colorado has added three experienced offensive linemen since the opening of the spring transfer window. Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee) and Roye have played a combined 64 games and started 35 of them.
Roye is the spring's No. 11 addition for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. "Coach Prime" has addressed the offense heavily thus far, with seven transfer adds compared to four defenders.
As a whole, Colorado has added 28 transfers this offseason, which is nearing the 33 players who departed after 2024's 9-4 campaign.
In 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, the Buffs rank No. 19, still far and away second-best in the Big 12 behind the Texas Tech Raiders (No. 2) but ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 21), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 25) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 26). Colorado has added 23 three-star transfers (Roye included) and four four-stars.
The Buffs' transfers will take up several spots along this year's offensive line under new position coach Gunnar White. Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Zy Crisler and Louisiana Tech Bulldog Zarian McGill are looking to fill the gaps left by Kahlil Benson, Cash Cleveland and Justin Mayers on the interior, and Hill could fill in at right tackle while Phillip Houston recovers from an ACL tear.
Roye could compete for a starting role at any guard or tackle position he and the coaching staff see fit. The more the merrier for Colorado's offensive line, still looking up from a two-season stretch with a Power Four-low 99 sacks allowed.