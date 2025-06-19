Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Viral Photo of Peko Brothers Rekindles Memory of Sal Aunese

A new photo of Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target Joseph Peko and recent commit Domata Peko Jr. at Folsom Field mirrors an iconic image of Sal Aunese and Oakland Salavea—bridging past and present in one powerful tribute.

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaves the field after the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have a rich football history, and this week, that legacy was brought into sharp focus during a unique recruiting visit to Boulder.

Joseph Peko, a class of 2026 three-star defensive lineman from California, made his second official visit to campus—accompanied by his father, 15-year NFL veteran and Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko Sr., and his older brother, defensive lineman Domata Peko Jr., who committed to the Buffs in April.

Oct 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (94) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Together, the brothers recreated a powerful image once captured between the late Colorado quarterback Sal Aunese and linebacker Oakland Salavea inside Folsom Field.

The side-by-side comparison, posted online by Joseph, quickly went viral—evoking emotion from fans who remember Aunese, who tragically passed away from cancer after just two seasons with the Buffaloes.

The original photo, published in the Rocky Mountain News on Sept. 26, 1989, showed Aunese and Salavea posed together in Folsom Field.

Wearing Polynesian-style lavalavas and CU jerseys, the image became an enduring symbol of cultural identity, brotherhood, and strength.

Aunese remains one of the most beloved figures in Colorado football history—not only for his talent but for the courage he displayed after being diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer.

Led by the late coach Bill McCartney and an inspired roster that included Salavea, the 1989 season was played in Aunese’s honor.

While the Buffaloes went undefeated through the regular season and claimed the Big Eight title, they fell to Notre Dame in that year’s Orange Bowl.

Aug 26, 1990; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Bill McCartney prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 1990 Disney Pigskin Classic at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

However, the Buffaloes rallied the following season to avenge the loss by defeating Notre Dame in the 1990 Orange Bowl, claiming a share of the national championship.

Now, more than 30 years later, the image of Joseph and Domata side by side on the same field feels like a spiritual callback to that era of greatness in Colorado football history.

Clad in black and gold with a splash of Polynesian brilliance, the Peko brothers struck the same pose in the same setting—one as a newly committed Buff, the other as a visiting recruit.

Their photo resonated instantly with Colorado fans, who recognized its symmetry and deeper meaning.

On social media, it was quickly hailed as “legendary” and a true display of “legacy.”

The photo also reflects the cultural foundation Colorado coach Deion Sanders continues to build in Boulder.

His emphasis on unity, family dynamics, and personal identity has created a space where legacies like the Pekos’ can thrive.

Although Joseph Peko has not yet committed to the Buffaloes, the symbolism of the image is undeniable.

Like Aunese and Salavea, the Pekos are proud Polynesian athletes with a shared bond to the game, family, and heritage.

For the Peko family, it was a poignant moment—one that honored both their roots and their aspirations.

For the Colorado community, it served as a powerful reminder that the spirit of the black and gold lives on, renewed with each generation that walks onto Folsom Field.

