Colorado Transfer Simeon Price Finds Power Four Home In Portal

Despite some possible injury concerns, former Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price has found a formidable home in the transfer portal.

Late Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Price signed a transfer deal with the Oregon Ducks, who won 13 games this past season before falling to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff. Price will likely have to fight for playing time in Eugene, but his upside makes him a strong depth piece for coach Dan Lanning.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During his lone year at Colorado, Price rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in four games played before going down with a season-ending injury. His first score was an impressive 38-yard rush in Colorado's loss to the Houston Cougars.

Price, a former three-star prospect, joined the Buffs with one season of eligibility remaining but received a medical redshirt to extend his college career another year.

Before coming to Boulder, Price spent three seasons at Mississippi State (2021-23) and one at Coastal Carolina (2024). With the Bulldogs in 2022, he rushed for a career-high 150 yards and had 113 receiving yards and one touchdown.

"You talk about a great kid, a character kid, a kid that loves this game, loves everything," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Price in September. "Phenomenal human being, and I’m proud to have him part of this team.”

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Price entered the transfer portal for the third time in his college career on Jan. 14. While he struggled to find a home the first two times he entered the portal, Price rolled the dice again earlier this month.

"There was two separate times I was in the portal for six months," Price said. "I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again. When I got the call here (Colorado), it was a no-brainer. I feel like I was sent here... I was in a dark place."

Simeon Price's Fit At Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Price marks Lanning's 13th transfer portal commitment, adding to a class that also includes former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and former Minnesota safety Koi Perich.

Oregon's lone incoming transfer running back, Price joins a room led by sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., who combined for over 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Class of 2026 four-star prospect Tradarian Ball (signee) and three-star Brandon Smith (commitment) are also on board with the Ducks.

Price will likely begin next season near the bottom of Oregon's depth chart, but he could move up quickly if he continues to impress in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

Colorado Transfers Still in Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Buffs who entered the portal and are still looking for a home include offensive lineman Walker Andersen, safety Terrance Love and cornerbacks Kyle Carpenter and Noah King. Others are in uncertain situations regarding their eligibility.