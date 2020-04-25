Colorado Buffaloes Draft Pick and Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Colorado Buffaloes were expecting a few names to be called today. They only ended up with one.

Arlington Hambright was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears. Hambright adds to Laviska Shenault and Davion Taylor being selected on day two of the draft.

The Buffs only had three players selected in the draft but they are expecting a few of their guys will sign as undrafted free agents.

Steven Montez and Tony Brown had a chance of being selected and will be signing as a free agent. Delrick Abrams is another name to look out for.

Use this page to stay updated on all of the forever Buffs taking the jump to the next level.

This page will be updated once the former CU football players announce a deal.

Drafted

Laviska Shenault Jr.

The 6-foot-1 offensive weapon was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars 42nd overall in the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars Select Laviska Shenault 42nd overall in the NFL Draft

Twitter Reacts to Jaguars selecting Laviska Shenault

How will Laviska Shenault fit with the Jaguars?

Davion Taylor

The "rocket ship", as his new general manager Howie Roseman calls him, was selected 103rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles Select Davion Taylor 103rd overall in the NFL Draft

How will Davion Taylor Phit in Philadelphia?

Twitter Reacts to Davion Taylor Being Selected by the Eagles

Arlington Hambright

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman was selected by the Chicago Bears 226th overall in the seventh round.

Chicago Bears Select Arlington Hambright 226th Overall in NFL Draft

Undrafted

Steven Montez has signed with the Washington Redskins

Tony Brown has signed with the Cleveland Browns

Delrick Abrams Jr. has signed with the Atlanta Falcons