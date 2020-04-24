BuffsCountry Live Blog: NFL Draft Day Two

No Colorado Buffaloes went off the board on Thursday night during the first round of the draft. That means the chances of them going on Friday are that much more likely.

Laviska Shenault is expected to be the first Buff to hear his name called during rounds two or three.

Six wide receivers were selected during the first round of the draft. Some of the best available not named Shenault include Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool.

Michael Pittman Jr. and DJ Hamler could also possibly go ahead of Shenault.

The other Buff that could be selected Friday night is Davion Taylor. Taylor had a really nice showing at the combine and pro day and his athleticism has helped him move up draft boards. Although it is not likely he goes in the second or third round, it is still a possibility.

BuffsCountry Day Two Best Available

Xavier McKinney AJ Epenesa Yatur Gross-Matos Jaylon Johnson Zack Baun Ross Blacklock Trevon Diggs Grant Delpit Marlon Davidson Kristian Fulton Denzel Mims De’Andre Swift Laviska Shenault Jeremy Chinn Justin Madubuike Tee Higgins Joshua Jones Jonathan Taylor J.K. Dobbins Lloyd Cushenberry Chase Claypool Cole Kmet Antoine Winfield Jr. Michael Pittman Jr. Van Jefferson

Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections

Laviska Shenault

Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Draft Prediction: Second round

Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5

Where are some ideal landing spots?

Davion Taylor

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 238 pounds

Draft Prediction: Fourth round

Steven Montez

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 231 pounds

Draft Prediction: Sixth round

Tony Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

Draft Prediction: Seventh round

Arlington Hambright

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 307 pounds

Draft Prediction: Seventh round

