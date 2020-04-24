BuffsCountry Live Blog: NFL Draft Day Two
Chase Howell
No Colorado Buffaloes went off the board on Thursday night during the first round of the draft. That means the chances of them going on Friday are that much more likely.
Laviska Shenault is expected to be the first Buff to hear his name called during rounds two or three.
Six wide receivers were selected during the first round of the draft. Some of the best available not named Shenault include Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool.
Michael Pittman Jr. and DJ Hamler could also possibly go ahead of Shenault.
The other Buff that could be selected Friday night is Davion Taylor. Taylor had a really nice showing at the combine and pro day and his athleticism has helped him move up draft boards. Although it is not likely he goes in the second or third round, it is still a possibility.
BuffsCountry Day Two Best Available
- Xavier McKinney
- AJ Epenesa
- Yatur Gross-Matos
- Jaylon Johnson
- Zack Baun
- Ross Blacklock
- Trevon Diggs
- Grant Delpit
- Marlon Davidson
- Kristian Fulton
- Denzel Mims
- De’Andre Swift
- Laviska Shenault
- Jeremy Chinn
- Justin Madubuike
- Tee Higgins
- Joshua Jones
- Jonathan Taylor
- J.K. Dobbins
- Lloyd Cushenberry
- Chase Claypool
- Cole Kmet
- Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Van Jefferson
Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections
Laviska Shenault
Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Draft Prediction: Second round
Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5
Where are some ideal landing spots?
Draft analysts breakdown Shenault on the big board
A look at Shenault's best plays while at Colorado
Davion Taylor
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 238 pounds
Draft Prediction: Fourth round
Ideal landing spots for Davion Taylor
Steven Montez
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 231 pounds
Draft Prediction: Sixth round
Steven Montez is rising up draft boards
Ideal landing spots for Steven Montez
Tony Brown
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 198 pounds
Draft Prediction: Seventh round
Ideal landing spots for Tony Brown
Arlington Hambright
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 307 pounds
Draft Prediction: Seventh round