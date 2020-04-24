BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BuffsCountry Live Blog: NFL Draft Day Two

Chase Howell

No Colorado Buffaloes went off the board on Thursday night during the first round of the draft. That means the chances of them going on Friday are that much more likely.

Laviska Shenault is expected to be the first Buff to hear his name called during rounds two or three. 

Six wide receivers were selected during the first round of the draft. Some of the best available not named Shenault include Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool.

Michael Pittman Jr. and DJ Hamler could also possibly go ahead of Shenault. 

The other Buff that could be selected Friday night is Davion Taylor. Taylor had a really nice showing at the combine and pro day and his athleticism has helped him move up draft boards. Although it is not likely he goes in the second or third round, it is still a possibility.

BuffsCountry Day Two Best Available

  1. Xavier McKinney
  2. AJ Epenesa
  3. Yatur Gross-Matos
  4. Jaylon Johnson
  5. Zack Baun
  6. Ross Blacklock
  7. Trevon Diggs
  8. Grant Delpit
  9. Marlon Davidson
  10. Kristian Fulton
  11. Denzel Mims
  12. De’Andre Swift
  13. Laviska Shenault
  14. Jeremy Chinn
  15. Justin Madubuike
  16. Tee Higgins
  17. Joshua Jones
  18. Jonathan Taylor
  19. J.K. Dobbins
  20. Lloyd Cushenberry
  21. Chase Claypool
  22. Cole Kmet
  23. Antoine Winfield Jr.
  24. Michael Pittman Jr.
  25. Van Jefferson

Colorado Buffaloes Draft Projections

Laviska Shenault

Position: Wide Receiver/Offensive Weapon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Draft Prediction: Second round

Gambler's perspective over/under 32.5

Where are some ideal landing spots?

Draft analysts breakdown Shenault on the big board

A look at Shenault's best plays while at Colorado

Davion Taylor

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 238 pounds

Draft Prediction: Fourth round

Ideal landing spots for Davion Taylor

Steven Montez

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 231 pounds

Draft Prediction: Sixth round

Steven Montez is rising up draft boards

Ideal landing spots for Steven Montez

Tony Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

Draft Prediction: Seventh round

Ideal landing spots for Tony Brown

Arlington Hambright

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 307 pounds

Draft Prediction: Seventh round

Ideal landing spots for Arlington Hambright

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Centers

The project of creating the entire scholarship roster on the NCAA football video game continues with centers.

Chase Howell

Celebrating the Best Plays of Laviska Shenault's Career

In all likelihood, Laviska Shenault Jr. will have his name called on Friday night and will officially begin his career in the NFL. BuffsCountry takes a look at some of his best plays for the CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Live Blog: BuffsCountry Draft Central

The hub for the NFL Draft for Colorado Buffaloes fans. Includes mock drafts, rankings and analysis.

Chase Howell

Just In: Dorrell, Boyle and George to take pay cuts for next fiscal year

Rick George, Karl Dorrell and Tad Boyle as well as other CU head coaches will be taking pay cuts, CU announced on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Colorado Buffaloes Face Heavyweight Matchup with Duggerton and USC Trojans

All of America will be watching as prolific offensive Gus Duggerton brings his USC Trojans to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Erik Olsen has a blossoming relationship with the new Colorado staff

Three-star in-state tight end Erik Olsen is receiving lots of interest from Power 5 schools. Colorado recently stepped up with an offer and that relationship is blossoming.

Chase Howell

Laviska Shenault Opens Up About Toughness

Laviska Shenault Jr. discusses his football identity in a letter to NFL general managers via the Player's Tribune.

Chase Howell

Inside the Decision on Replacing Tyler Bey

The CU coaching staff had some difficult decisions to make this offseason. It took really good communication and an ability think outside the box on how to replace the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

Chase Howell

Breaking Down the 2020 Season with ESPN FPI

ESPN released its football power index for all FBS teams for the 2020 season. BuffsCountry breaks down all of CU's games.

Chase Howell

Ben Broussard on the move

Chase Howell