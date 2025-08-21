Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Sets Unconventional Dress Policies For Colorado Buffaloes Players

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders helped turn the program around and is looking to keep up the success despite many new starters. One area that Sanders is looking to improve is the team's discipline. Sanders set a new rule for his players this year, which could be seen as unconventional.

Sep 23, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the reply board during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the reply board during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders helped turn a one-win team into a winning program in just two seasons. One of the biggest aspects of Sanders coaching college football has been helping mentor the young student athletes not just on the field, but also off.

One of the areas Sanders is looking to focus on improving with the team is discipline. While the team is preparing for the on-field play heading into the season, Sanders is also working on improving their discipline off-field and in the classroom.

Sanders Sets Dress Code

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

What could be considered an unconventional approach to coaching, Sanders has set a dress code for his players. While he is not telling the players what to wear, he has set guidelines for what he does not want to see.

In a video captured by Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., while speaking to the team, the Colorado coach explained what he does not want to see from his athletes while they attend class this semester.

“No slides. If I see you, and I’m gonna send people to campus tomorrow, if I see you with slides on campus, it’s gonna be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class or some headphones on in class, it’s gonna be a problem,” Sanders said. “If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?”

Sanders went on to extend the sentiment to online courses, still wanting his athletes to look presentable and not cause a distraction. In doing this, Sanders is setting an example for his players to better themselves as people, not just athletes.

Sanders Wants More Discipline From Players

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Setting a standard off the field can directly affect the players during the season. Setting a dress code reflects on the coach's sentiment heading into the season. In the 2024 college football season, the Buffaloes gave up 99 total penalties, averaging 7.6 per game. Penalties are something Sanders addressed, speaking to the team ahead of spring practices.

“We’re gonna be so much more disciplined,” Sanders said to the team. “Dead last in penalties last season, it will not happen, and that starts today. That starts today.”

Addressing discipline off the field before the season begins could help the team on the field as well. With many new starters this season, Sanders is attempting to prevent as many penalties as possible, but the coach is also being a leader to the young athletes.

Colorado Prepares For Big Season

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have much to prove entering the season. The team has multiple new starters on the offensive side of the ball, and it will be an adjustment. Despite players having to step into the role, there are talented players on the roster, and Colorado could be a dark horse team.

Colorado lost several wide receivers to the NFL, but has returning players ready to step up, including Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller. The team will also have incoming freshman Sincere Brown, who is coming in with much excitement and has the confidence in himself to succeed.

While a new quarterback is taking the lead, both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis have a high ceiling and can help the Buffaloes compete in the Big 12. Colorado will face three teams in the conference who are ranked heading into the season, but the Buffaloes have a talented offense.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensively, Colorado has several returning players, including cornerback DJ McKinney, who has high expectations and could be a player to watch as a high draft pick in 2026.

Sanders is setting high standards both on and off the field. While a dress code could be seen as an unconventional method of coaching, Sanders is looking to help guide his athletes beyond football.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. 

Published
