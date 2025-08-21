Deion Sanders Sets Unconventional Dress Policies For Colorado Buffaloes Players
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders helped turn a one-win team into a winning program in just two seasons. One of the biggest aspects of Sanders coaching college football has been helping mentor the young student athletes not just on the field, but also off.
One of the areas Sanders is looking to focus on improving with the team is discipline. While the team is preparing for the on-field play heading into the season, Sanders is also working on improving their discipline off-field and in the classroom.
Sanders Sets Dress Code
What could be considered an unconventional approach to coaching, Sanders has set a dress code for his players. While he is not telling the players what to wear, he has set guidelines for what he does not want to see.
In a video captured by Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., while speaking to the team, the Colorado coach explained what he does not want to see from his athletes while they attend class this semester.
“No slides. If I see you, and I’m gonna send people to campus tomorrow, if I see you with slides on campus, it’s gonna be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class or some headphones on in class, it’s gonna be a problem,” Sanders said. “If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?”
Sanders went on to extend the sentiment to online courses, still wanting his athletes to look presentable and not cause a distraction. In doing this, Sanders is setting an example for his players to better themselves as people, not just athletes.
Sanders Wants More Discipline From Players
Setting a standard off the field can directly affect the players during the season. Setting a dress code reflects on the coach's sentiment heading into the season. In the 2024 college football season, the Buffaloes gave up 99 total penalties, averaging 7.6 per game. Penalties are something Sanders addressed, speaking to the team ahead of spring practices.
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
“We’re gonna be so much more disciplined,” Sanders said to the team. “Dead last in penalties last season, it will not happen, and that starts today. That starts today.”
Addressing discipline off the field before the season begins could help the team on the field as well. With many new starters this season, Sanders is attempting to prevent as many penalties as possible, but the coach is also being a leader to the young athletes.
Colorado Prepares For Big Season
The Colorado Buffaloes have much to prove entering the season. The team has multiple new starters on the offensive side of the ball, and it will be an adjustment. Despite players having to step into the role, there are talented players on the roster, and Colorado could be a dark horse team.
Colorado lost several wide receivers to the NFL, but has returning players ready to step up, including Omarion Miller and Dre'lon Miller. The team will also have incoming freshman Sincere Brown, who is coming in with much excitement and has the confidence in himself to succeed.
While a new quarterback is taking the lead, both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis have a high ceiling and can help the Buffaloes compete in the Big 12. Colorado will face three teams in the conference who are ranked heading into the season, but the Buffaloes have a talented offense.
Defensively, Colorado has several returning players, including cornerback DJ McKinney, who has high expectations and could be a player to watch as a high draft pick in 2026.
Sanders is setting high standards both on and off the field. While a dress code could be seen as an unconventional method of coaching, Sanders is looking to help guide his athletes beyond football.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.