Why Deion Sanders Should Target This Transfer Portal Running Back

With the transfer portal opening in less than a month and just 11 signees in the class, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a critical stretch of roster building. While the defense has clear holes to fill, the offense still has several areas that need attention.

One position that stands out is running back.

As Colorado continues to develop quarterback Julian Lewis, adding explosive playmakers around him should be a priority for Sanders and his staff. One name that makes sense is former Colorado State Rams running back Justin Marshall.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Justin Marshall (29) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marshall entered the transfer portal earlier this month after the Rams brought in former UConn coach Jim Mora.

Sanders and his staff wouldn’t have to look far for a solution. Keeping him in state makes for an easy pitch, and his experience as a former wide receiver turned running back gives Colorado some versatility, especially on third downs.

He’s a three-star prospect and is ranked No. 43 at running back in the transfer cycle by 247Sports. Adding a back with Marshall’s skill set could give the Buffaloes a reliable option in the backfield.

It would also help Lewis develop faster during a key offseason in Boulder.

The Buffaloes' backfield needs an explosive option, and Marshall’s ability in the pass game makes him an intriguing fit this offseason. He may not profile as an every-down back, but his quickness and comfort catching the ball could immediately help on third downs and in space.

That kind of fit matters for a roster still being reshaped through the transfer portal. Colorado is unlikely to sit at the top of every recruit’s wish list, which means value additions will be just as important as splash moves for Sanders and his staff.

Marshall has been productive when given opportunities, rushing for 1,317 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also showed reliability as a receiver, hauling in 18 catches for 159 yards, which only strengthens his case as a situational weapon.

For the Buffaloes, targeting Marshall would be about filling a clear need rather than chasing a headline name. Adding a player who understands his role and can contribute right away would help stabilize the backfield while Colorado continues to rebuild the roster piece by piece.

Deion Sanders’ Offseason Priority

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff will have to take a serious look at the running back room this offseason, because it’s still one of the clearest needs on the roster. It may not be the flashiest position, but the lack of reliable production has held the offense back.

Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden both show promise, but neither has been consistent enough for Colorado to lean on the run game. That’s left the offense leaning heavily on the pass and asking too much of the quarterback to move the ball.

Welch finished the season as the team’s leading rusher with 384 yards, which says more about the situation than his ability. If Colorado wants more balance on offense, it needs more dependable output from the backfield.

This is where the transfer portal becomes important. Adding a backup who can handle a full workload would provide the offense with stability and make play-calling easier, especially late in games.

For the Buffaloes, this isn’t about chasing a big name. It’s about finding the right player who can bring consistency and a little juice to the run game as the program continues to reset.