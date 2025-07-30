Texas Tech Coach Reacts to Deion Sanders's Return to Coaching, Being Cancer-Free
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders held a press conference on Monday with his medical staff, revealing what health issues Coach Prime has been dealing with this offseason. Sanders had been battling bladder cancer and doctors had to remove his bladder and replace it with a synthetic one. Sanders is now cancer-free and is ready to get back to coaching.
“I’m back, baby,” Sanders said during the press conference.
Joey McGuire on Deion Sanders: "I Don’t See That Dude Stepping Away"
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach and one of Coach Prime’s friends, Joey McGuire spoke to the media on Tuesday. He talked about a conversation he had with Sanders and is happy to see him doing better.
“He called me and told me about the situation and everything and he had felt really good about the situation and I told him I’d be praying for him, because I think a lot of him and hate that he’s dealing with that stuff,” McGuire said. “I know he’ll deal with it as well as anybody can and have great outlook and what’s about to happen.”
McGuire revealed that someone asked him if he thought that Sanders might step down from coaching due to what he has been going through. McGuire didn’t see that happening.
“Somebody asked me, ‘You think he’s going to step away?’” McGuire said. “I said ‘I don’t see that dude stepping away.’ He loves the game, he’s too involved, he loves his players. I’m just glad he’s in a good spot and cancer-free.”
MORE: Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors, Cancer, Surgery
MORE: Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
Deion Sanders Returns to Coaching
There was a lot of unknowns heading into Monday’s press conference with Sanders and his medical team. Sanders had missed a lot of time with the team this offseason, which was worrisome. There were no detailed updates on him besides him missing time due to health issues. Sanders has fought with health issues in the past including back in his coaching days at Jackson State, where he needed to get multiple toes amputated.
Coach Prime walked into Monday's press conference wearing his iconic hat and sunglasses in good spirits. He began by addressing the rumors that he would be stepping down as coach.
"You're probably thinking something is going to happen today that ain't gonna happen," Sanders said. "I don't know where you get the news from."
Sanders is clearly ecstatic to be back in the building with his team.
"It was so wonderful seeing the team yesterday. My god, it was so darn wonderful," Sanders said before kicking it over to his medical team next to him, who then explained his health update and that he is now cancer-free.
Colorado will kick off their 2025 season at home on Friday, August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.