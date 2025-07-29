Deion Sanders Shares Motivational Message To Begin Colorado Buffaloes Training Camp
The Colorado Buffaloes shouldn't have any issues staying motived this upcoming season.
After learning their head coach beat cancer over the summer and is still managing issues with his bladder, Colorado football players have every reason to give it their all this year. Deion Sanders has made clear his commitment to the team, and his players owe it to themselves and "Coach Prime" to be at their best.
During a team meeting prior to Colorado's first preseason training camp practice, "Coach Prime" set the tone when he shared his expectations for the season.
"What are you all saving it for? When are you gonna use it? All that energy you had after practice because you didn't give it your all during practice, when are you gonna use it?" Sanders said, per Reach The People Media. "I know what you're gonna do. You're gonna turn it on during the game, right? But you're not gonna get the opportunity to play because we don't see it... The way you train your body to excellence is you train for excellence. That's what I expect. We good with that?"
One day after "Coach Prime" revealed he beat bladder cancer, Colorado held its first preseason training camp practice on Tuesday. Battling quarterbacks Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter each looked strong in the highlights that were released, although it'll take a team effort for Colorado to reach its goal of winning the Big 12 Conference championship.
"I got too much life to be thinking about death," Sanders said. "Too much life. I got too much life in me. And I got work to do. We got to win the darn championship, and you are talking about death? No. God definitely ain't getting ready to take me before that."
Colorado won nine games last season but will rely on a new group of leaders to step up this year after watching quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and other key playmakers enter the NFL. Still, "Coach Prime" believes the Buffs are a better overall team despite losing several top players from last season.
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, in particular, will play a big role in ensuring Deion Sanders' message is well-received by the new-look Buffs.
"I plan to just keep the main thing the main thing," Seaton told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "Just because we're gonna play a different team, we shouldn't change what we've been doing as far as workouts. It's making sure I'm doing everything I can so when I do say something, it's not like, 'Why are you saying that?' I'm making sure that I lead on the field so when I say something, it's coming from a place of love."
Colorado will open its 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.