Buffs Beat

Sean Payton Reacts To Deion Sanders Beating Cancer: 'Football's Better With Him'

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton shared his reaction to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders overcoming bladder cancer, stating that football is better with "Coach Prime" in it. Payton is one of several notable figures who've spoken on Sanders' successful battle.

Jack Carlough

May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to the media following rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton became the latest notable football figure to share some congratulatory words on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' successful battle with bladder cancer.

Early in his third training camp leading the Broncos, Payton was asked to speak about Sanders' latest health triumph. The two have shared a relationship since Payton's early days in the NFL, and the respect has long been mutual.

"I texted him, I'm proud of him, excited for him, happy for him," Payton said following the Broncos' training camp practice on Tuesday, per DNVR. "I consider him a close friend all the way back to when I first entered this league."

Sean Payton Reacts Deion Sanders Beating Cancer Football Denver Broncos NFL Colorado Buffaloes Training Camp Boulder Big 12
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

After breaking down his long history of coaching against Sanders, the player, Payton shared some heartfelt words on what "Coach Prime" means to the sport of football.

"Our thoughts are with him because football's better with him, Colorado's better with him," Payton said. "It's impressive to watch him coach and teach. He was calling offensive plays at one point when I met him, and I kind of looked at him with a funny eye, but he enjoyed that. His son (Shedeur) was like a sophomore at the time. It was great news to hear yesterday, and I know we're excited for him."

Sean Payton Reacts Deion Sanders Beating Cancer Football Denver Broncos NFL Colorado Buffaloes Training Camp Boulder Big 12
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" kept his battle with cancer mostly private until Monday, when he revealed during a press conference that he had his bladder removed and is now cancer-free. While he's still managing issues with his new bladder, which was created by stitching together a small portion of his small intestine, Sanders is fully committed to leading the Buffs this upcoming season.

"I always thought I was going to coach again," Sanders said. "I never didn't realize I was going to coach again. I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. I never thought like that. I didn't want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I got all this on my plate. I didn't want that."

Like Sanders, Payton is entering his third season down the road in Denver. The Broncos reached the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season, and expectations are high with quarterback Bo Nix entering his sophomore campaign.

MORE: Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors, Cancer, Surgery

MORE: Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?

Sean Payton Reacts Deion Sanders Beating Cancer Football Denver Broncos NFL Colorado Buffaloes Training Camp Boulder Big 12
Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Around the same time Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, Payton was in Boulder on April 4 for Colorado's pro day. The Broncos didn't end up drafting or signing any former Buffs who participated, but they did invite offensive lineman Justin Mayers, tight end Michael Harrison, defensive tackle Shane Cokes and quarterback Blake Stenstrom to their rookie minicamp. Wide receiver Will Sheppard later received an invite to Denver's mandatory minicamp as a tryout player.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football