Sean Payton Reacts To Deion Sanders Beating Cancer: 'Football's Better With Him'
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton became the latest notable football figure to share some congratulatory words on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' successful battle with bladder cancer.
Early in his third training camp leading the Broncos, Payton was asked to speak about Sanders' latest health triumph. The two have shared a relationship since Payton's early days in the NFL, and the respect has long been mutual.
"I texted him, I'm proud of him, excited for him, happy for him," Payton said following the Broncos' training camp practice on Tuesday, per DNVR. "I consider him a close friend all the way back to when I first entered this league."
After breaking down his long history of coaching against Sanders, the player, Payton shared some heartfelt words on what "Coach Prime" means to the sport of football.
"Our thoughts are with him because football's better with him, Colorado's better with him," Payton said. "It's impressive to watch him coach and teach. He was calling offensive plays at one point when I met him, and I kind of looked at him with a funny eye, but he enjoyed that. His son (Shedeur) was like a sophomore at the time. It was great news to hear yesterday, and I know we're excited for him."
"Coach Prime" kept his battle with cancer mostly private until Monday, when he revealed during a press conference that he had his bladder removed and is now cancer-free. While he's still managing issues with his new bladder, which was created by stitching together a small portion of his small intestine, Sanders is fully committed to leading the Buffs this upcoming season.
"I always thought I was going to coach again," Sanders said. "I never didn't realize I was going to coach again. I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. I never thought like that. I didn't want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I got all this on my plate. I didn't want that."
Like Sanders, Payton is entering his third season down the road in Denver. The Broncos reached the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season, and expectations are high with quarterback Bo Nix entering his sophomore campaign.
Around the same time Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, Payton was in Boulder on April 4 for Colorado's pro day. The Broncos didn't end up drafting or signing any former Buffs who participated, but they did invite offensive lineman Justin Mayers, tight end Michael Harrison, defensive tackle Shane Cokes and quarterback Blake Stenstrom to their rookie minicamp. Wide receiver Will Sheppard later received an invite to Denver's mandatory minicamp as a tryout player.