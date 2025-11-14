Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders Coaching the Cleveland Browns Is Both Intriguing and Alarming

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders coaching the Cleveland Browns isn’t a real rumor, but it’s a scenario that feels impossible to ignore. From the upside of reuniting with Shedeur Sanders to the chaos it could unleash, the stakes would be massive for everyone involved.

Thomas Gorski

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders haven’t had the season many expected. At 3-7, they’re out of bowl contention, and things aren’t much better for former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who still hasn’t taken an NFL snap.

After sliding to the fifth round in the NFL Draft, Sanders landed with the Cleveland Browns as their third-string emergency quarterback. He moved up to the backup role only after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right now, Sanders sits behind former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart, and there’s no real indication he’ll see the field this season. That uncertainty comes as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself potentially on the hot seat.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

So if Stefanski is let go, what does owner Jimmy Haslam do next?

One scenario that isn’t currently being rumored—but isn’t impossible to imagine—is hiring Deion Sanders. It sounds far-fetched, but pairing Deion and Shedeur in Cleveland would instantly generate headlines and inject a jolt of energy into the franchise.

For a team searching for stability and star power, it’s the kind of bold swing that might actually make sense.

Why Deion Sanders In Cleveland Could Work

Nov 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sanders looks pretty comfortable in Boulder with the Buffaloes, but it’s still hard to imagine him not wanting an NFL opportunity at some point. He’s a hard-nosed, old-school coach who was even rumored to have an interest in the Dallas Cowboys’ job last season.

Does that mean he wants to coach the Browns? Of course not. But the chance to reunite with Shedeur and take over a franchise desperate for relevance feels like the exact kind of challenge Sanders would embrace.

There would be complications with Sanders coaching his son again, but it’s also impossible to ignore the spark they had in Boulder. Even in a rugged Big 12, Sanders guided Colorado to a nine-win season and a bowl berth, while Shedeur emerged as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

Cleveland is a franchise searching for identity, and Sanders has already shown he can reshape a culture overnight. With his leadership and Shedeur’s talent, the Browns would finally have a foundation capable of energizing both the locker room and the fan base.

Why Deion Sanders in Cleveland Could Become a Headline-Heavy Mess

Sanders has built a strong reputation and foundation in Colorado, and odds are he’ll have a job in Boulder for as long as he wants it. Coaching in the NFL would be tempting for anyone, especially if it meant working with Shedeur again.

But that opportunity would bring heavy expectations and even heavier headlines. No matter what happens — whether Shedeur starts, sits, or struggles — the conversation would follow both of them. It’s not unethical, but it’s hard to ignore how easily it could be viewed as a conflict of interest.

It might play out like Colorado, where winning silences every concern. Or it could spiral, leaving both Browns and Buffaloes fans frustrated while the franchise and program suffer in tandem. It’s not a rumor, but it’s still a scenario worth avoiding.

The risk simply outweighs the reward for everyone involved. In a league built on stability, tying a franchise to a father–son dynamic is a gamble Cleveland can’t afford to make.

