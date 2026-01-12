What Deion Sanders Is Getting in Vanderbilt Transfer Safety Randon Fontenette

The Colorado Buffaloes have continued reshaping their secondary this offseason, mixing experienced transfers with a young core ready to grow. Coach Deion Sanders made safety a big focus over the weekend, landing two players who are expected to start right away.

After getting a commitment from Boo Carter, a sophomore safety from Tennessee, Sanders added another key piece on Sunday. Randon Fontenette, a hybrid safety transferring from Vanderbilt, brings even more depth to the back end.

The Buffaloes did lose Tawfiq Byard, who had a strong season, but Carter and Fontenette should help fill that gap. Fontenette adds versatility, having lined up at linebacker, which should fit well with Colorado’s defensive style.

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette answers media day questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Together, Carter and Fontenette give the Buffaloes an immediate upgrade at safety and add flexibility on both ends of the secondary. It’s another step in Sanders’ plan not just to replace key departures but also to raise the overall level of Colorado’s defense moving forward.

MORE: New Colorado Safety Naeten Mitchell Reveals How Deion Sanders Earned His Transfer Commitment

MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Update On Quarterback Julian Lewis' Offseason Development

MORE: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker With a Name Built for Prime Time

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Colorado Is Getting in Vanderbilt Transfer Randon Fontenette

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) deflects the pass of Georgia State Panthers safety D-Icey Hopkins (4) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ secondary looks completely different from a season ago, especially after losing both talent and youth expected to form the foundation of the unit. That level of turnover made finding steady, experienced replacements a priority this offseason.

Fontenette brings exactly that. He has experience at multiple programs, including the TCU Horned Frogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores, and his transition from linebacker to safety sets him apart.

That versatility adds reliability to a Colorado defense that struggled to find consistency last season.

As a former four-star recruit, Fontenette was productive this past year at Vanderbilt, finishing with 52 tackles, 31 of them solo, along with a forced fumble and six pass breakups. He’s the type of defender who can step in right away and make his presence felt.

More than anything, Fontenette gives the Buffaloes a stabilizing, physical presence on the back end. As Colorado works to elevate its defensive standard, he profiles as both an immediate solution and a key building block moving forward.

How Randon Fontenette Can Impact Colorado’s Defensive Development

Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette (2) celebrates after defeating Auburn in overtime at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are set to look more competitive this season with the addition of multiple four-star transfers on defense. It’s the younger players who stand to benefit most from the changes.

Fontenette brings more than just talent as his experience and leadership will leave a lasting mark on the program.

Incoming four-star freshman Preston Ashley could redshirt this season, seeing limited playing time, but the chance to learn from Fontenette will be invaluable for his development. Gaining experience under a player of his caliber will pay dividends for the Buffaloes in the years to come.

Ashley could step in for Fontenette and pair with Carter after next season, who still has multiple years of eligibility. Together, they should create a strong foundation in the secondary.

Fontenette’s leadership and on-field knowledge won’t just elevate the current roster, but it sets the stage for sustained success in the secondary. With him mentoring the next wave of talent, Colorado’s defense could be building a foundation that lasts well beyond this season.