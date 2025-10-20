Deion Sanders’ Colorado Rookies Shine Bright on NFL Sunday
The Colorado Buffaloes didn't get a game in this past weekend since they were on their bye week, but the team did make some national news because of the Buffaloes that made themselves heard on Sunday afternoon.
That includes Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter and Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Hunter made the biggest impact, but Horn Jr., considering how much work he did, was quite a surprise.
After going No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft, Hunter's potential to make an impact was undoubtedly high. Horn Jr. was selected later on day three and had minimal production this season, but still made the Panthers' final 53-man roster.
Before coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, the program had success at the next level, but not as quickly as it’s currently seen. Even in the most recent NFL Draft, multiple Buffaloes heard their names called both during the Draft and afterward as undrafted free agents.
If Sunday’s performances are any indication, Colorado’s growing NFL pipeline is only just getting started.
Travis Hunter Catches His First NFL Touchdown
Sunday morning was Hunter's debut game that was eagerly anticipated by the majority of Buffaloes and Jaguars supporters. His rookie year has been a roller coaster and full of inconsistencies, but against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter showed what he had to offer.
Hunter had 14 targets, primarily wide receiver, and caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was on a 34-yard quarterback pass from Trevor Lawrence.
“I just told Coach to give me the ball and I’ll go out there and make a play,” Hunter said. “He got me the ball and I just did what I had to do.”
“Everybody sees how special he is when you give him opportunities,” Lawrence said. “Our chemistry and seeing the game the same. I think it’s getting there. There’s still a lot of meat on the bone to take advantage of. He just makes plays whenever the ball comes to him.”
Hunter’s breakout performance felt like a turning point in his rookie season. If this is the version Jacksonville gets moving forward, the rest of the league has officially been put on notice.
What This Means For Deion Sanders And The Colorado Football Program
Not only did Hunter perform, but so did Horn Jr., who was one of the Buffaloes' key offensive players last season. He caught passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders opposite Hunter during a nine-win season a year ago.
Horn Jr. caught one pass for eight yards and also took a handoff for seven yards. It wasn’t flashy, but it shows his involvement in the offense.
This shows what kind of development players and recruits will experience during their time in Boulder under Sanders’ staff. All development is important, and it’s not just about first-round picks like Hunter, but also late-round picks like Horn Jr.
Every snap from Hunter and Horn Jr. is a recruiting pitch Sanders doesn’t have to make. The results on Sundays are speaking louder than any visit or speech ever could.