Colorado Buffaloes Surprising Betting Odds vs. Utah Released
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-4, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, and are coming off a bye week. The Buffaloes last played in week 7 and earned a big win against the Iowa State Cyclones. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will shift their focus to the No. 23 Utah Utes, coming off a loss to BYU.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point underdogs against the No. 23 Utah Utes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +350, and the point total is set at 50.5.
Can Colorado Find Momentum
As much as the Colorado Buffaloes may have needed a bye week, it came right after the team earned a big win, possibly finding momentum. Colorado has to find a way to keep up its rhythm following a week off, and the Buffaloes could pull off the upset win.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter had his biggest game of the season, with better decision-making and possibly securing his position as the starter for the remainder of the season. Salter has 1,156 passing yards for nine touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 65.5 and has thrown four interceptions.
Salter can be a playmaker, extending plays with his legs. He is No. 2 in rushing yards on the team with 270 yards and five touchdowns. The team’s leading rusher is running back Micah Welch with 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Buffaloes have had three players step up in the receiving game, but wide receiver Omarion Miller is a playmaker each week for the offense. Miller leads the team with 371 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Can Colorado’s Defense Make Key Stops
One of the reasons Colorado defeated Iowa State was that the Buffaloes' defense did not allow the Cyclones to score in the fourth quarter. Colorado’s defense needs to stay consistent throughout the game again to help lead the Buffaloes to another upset win.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the team with 47 combined tackles and has 0.5 sacks and one interception. Defensive end Keaten Wade is a playmaker on the defensive line, leading the team with 2.5 sacks.
Utah is a tough opponent, and Colorado will be playing on the road. If the Buffaloes' defense can stand tall for the second-straight game, Colorado could walk out with the win.
Utah Seeking Bounce Back Win
The No. 23 Utah Utes are coming off a loss against the No. 15 BYU Cougars. It was a close game, but the Utes walked out with the loss, falling to a 5-2 record, and will want to turn things around quickly.
Utah is led by quarterback Devon Dampier, who has 1,375 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also leads the team with 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns. With Colorado’s struggle stopping the opposing quarterback from taking the ball themself, how the Buffaloes contain Dampier will be something to watch.
Utah wide receiver Ryan Davis leads the team with 482 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Dallen Bentley is another top target for the Utes with 335 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Safety Jackson Bennee will be a big player for Colorado’s offense to watch out for. Bennee leads the team with 36 tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Defensive end John Henry Daley is another dominant player, leading the team with nine sacks.
The Colorado Buffaloes and No. 23 Utah Utes will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.