Deion Sanders Reveals What He Wants From Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter has already had a rollercoaster ride as quarterback in Boulder; starting, then being benched, and now starting again. Coach Deion Sanders revealed what he wants out of Salter.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made multipack quarterback changes already this season through just four games. Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter has gone back and forth from playing to benched to playing again. 

Deion Sanders Praises Kaidon Salter

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders named Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter as the opening game starting quarterback. Salter had ups and down in his first two games against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Delaware Blue Hens. Colorado went 1-1 in this stretch. Sanders named Ryan Staub the starting quarterback for their next game against the Houston Cougars.

Staub and Colorado struggled on the road against Houston in their Big 12 opener, losing 36-20. Sanders made the move back to Salter for their next game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Salter had his best game as a Buffalo with 304 passing yards, 86 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns in Colorado’s 37-20 win. 

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What stood out to Deion Sanders was more than just what Salter did on the field; his leadership shown. Salter was seen during this game giving words of encouragement to teammate Micah Welch following Welch’s fumble during the third quarter of the game. Sanders talked about this moment during a press conference earlier this week.

“That’s the things that we desire and you know, there ain’t too many people to make light of but that’s what a quarterback is expected to do. The things we’re happy and elated to see,” Sanders said. “It goes a long way with you teammates, when in a time of disparity that you’re able to pick that guy up and place him back.”

Sanders was also asked what he wants out of Salter.

"Leadership and consistency.," Sanders said . "That's it."

Buffaloes Back To .500

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is 2-2 following the Wyoming win and now has their Big 12 home opener against the BYU Cougars. This is game is huge for the Buffaloes, who do not want to fall to 2-3 before a tough road game against the TCU Horned Frogs the following week. 

The last time BYU and Colorado faced each other was in the Alamo Bowl last season. The Cougars won by a final score of 36-14. 

These teams now look completely different. Colorado’s two best players from this team are now in the NFL. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is on the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver/cornerback Travis is a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) runs with the ball after his catch past East Carolina Pirates defensive lineman J.D. Lampley (9) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

BYU also has a new starting quarterback in freshman Bear Bachmeier. He has thrown for 518 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Cougars 3-0 start. 

Colorado is currently a 6.5-point underdog against BYU according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over under is at 50.5 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

