Why Deion Sanders’ Cornerback Room Could Be Colorado’s Best Unit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has featured plenty of roster turnover, including the departure of several key contributors. Even so, coach Deion Sanders and his staff have worked to offset those losses, and one position group has drawn particular attention.

The secondary became a clear priority after the cornerback room was hit hard by transfers from DJ McKinney, Isaiah Hardge, Tyrecus Davis and Noah King. Losing that much experience naturally raised questions about the unit’s stability and depth going into the year.

Rather than patching the group together, Sanders opted for a full rebuild. He attacked the portal with purpose and looked for players who could provide both immediate help and long-term value.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That approach led Colorado to defensive backs from major programs who still have multiple years of eligibility. Notre Dame’s Cree Thomas, Indiana’s Jah Jah Boyd and James Madison’s Justin Eaglin headline a group that brings experience and upside.

If those additions translate on the field, the secondary could shift from a question mark to a strength for Sanders. How quickly that new-look group gels may go a long way in shaping the Buffaloes’ season.

The Cornerbacks Leading Colorado’s Defensive Turnaround

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As strong as the Buffaloes’ offseason has been, no unit stands out more than the cornerback room. Even before the season starts, the new-look group is loaded with youth—a factor Sanders can use to build a foundation for years to come.

While experience matters, having a tight-knit group that can grow together on the field is even more important. There’s a scenario where Cree Thomas and Justin Eaglin start on the outside, with Jah Jah Boyd eventually settling in at nickel.

That trio has the potential to become the core of Colorado’s defense and a cornerstone for Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to build around.

If the group clicks early, the secondary could quickly become one of the most reliable units in the conference. With talent, youth, and cohesion on their side, these cornerbacks could define the Buffaloes’ defense for years to come.

Deion Sanders’ Fast Work in the Transfer Portal Strengthens Colorado’s Defensive Backs

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff entered the offseason facing a major task in rebuilding the Buffaloes' secondary.

They responded by moving quickly to address several of the defense’s top needs. After last season’s struggles on that side of the ball, there are reasons to believe the back end could be much improved.

The staff strengthened the secondary by adding safeties Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette. They also overhauled the cornerback room through the transfer portal, a move that deserves significant credit.

Most of those newcomers arrive with multiple years of eligibility, giving Colorado a blend of experience and long-term depth.

If the new pieces come together early, Colorado’s pass defense could take a meaningful step forward. With a deeper and more competitive group, the secondary has a chance to become a steadier presence and one of the defense’s most impactful units.