Deion Sanders Reveals If He'd Ever Coach Dallas Cowboys, Work With Jerry Jones
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in rumors for the vacant Dallas Cowboys coaching job this offseason. Dallas parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy after four seasons and ended up hiring their offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as coach.
It was thought that Sanders was a potential candidate for the job, but Sanders set the record straight on what happened when he joined The Skip Bayless Show on Wednesday.
Deion Sanders Was Not Offered Cowboys Job
Deion Sanders was asked how close coaching the Cowboys was to becoming a reality and if Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones offered him the job.
“I’m not going to say it was offered to me. I’m going to say it was an opportunity that could have presented itself and we didn’t go to the next level,” Sanders said. “Jerry was always honest and straight up from day one.”
Sanders and Jones have a long history together as Sanders played for Jones’s Cowboys from 1995 through 1999, winning a Super Bowl and making multiple First-Team All-Pro’s in that time span. Sanders says that Jones was and still has an interest in Sanders becoming the Cowboys coach one day, but for now Sanders is staying put at Colorado.
“(Jerry Jones) did and he still does (have interest in Sanders as Cowboys coach)…I love him to life,” Sanders said. “The only way I would have done it to be honest with you is I knew it guaranteed I had an opportunity to coach my sons. That's it. Other than than that, why?”
If there was the possibility for Sanders to coach his sons Shilo and Shedeur at the next level in Dallas, it would have been something he would have liked to do. With the Cowboys in the midst of a massive contract with quarterback Dak Prescott, drafting Shedeur Sanders in the first round is not top of mind for Dallas.
“If I got an opportunity to continue coaching Shilo and Shedeur I would have been ecstatic,” Sanders said. “In Dallas as well? That would have been awesome.”
Two Buffaloes Projected To Go In First Round Of 2025 NFL Draft
Two of the top projected picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are Sanders’s former players at both Jackson State and Colorado; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Sanders is coming off of a Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year campaign while Hunter is fresh off winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Sanders draft projection has fluctuated throughout the first round. There is no real consensus on where he can be expected to land on the opening night of the draft. Some mocks have him going as high as No. 1 overall, while other have him falling the the second half of the first round.
Travis Hunter on the other hand looks to be a lock for a top ten pick and perhaps even a top five pick.