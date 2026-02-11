Deion Sanders Could Be On Verge Of Landing Elite Mater Dei Recruit

The offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes is coming to a close, and coach Deion Sanders and his staff are already looking towards the next recruiting classes. The 2027 recruiting class is starting to take shape, and the Buffaloes are starting to build their case on the road.

Among those of interest early is three-star Mater Dei High School interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

According to 247Sports, Mailangi is ranked as the No. 38 interior offensive lineman, as well as the No. 729 recruit overall out of the 2027 class. The team is expected to face a lot of competition, as several high-profile teams have been tracking his recruitment.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders faces off against programs such as Washington and Oregon, which generates another degree of complexity.

The Buffaloes have typically struggled with retaining their talent over the years. It has been a challenge for them to attract top recruits of four-star as well as five-star ratings; the two opponents have managed to avoid such obstacles.

Colorado, however, in order to compete for the greatest recruiting talent, shall have to improve in the recruiting department. Hiring recruits like Mailangi might herald the beginning of a rivalry between the Buffaloes and the country’s recruiting superpowers.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Taking Aim at 4-Star Tight End Recruit From Ohio

MORE: Jameis Winston's Comments to Deion Sanders Reveal Confidence in Shedeur

MORE: Robert Griffin III Reveals Bold Take on Deion Sanders at Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders Faces Tough Recruiting Road Against Washington And Oregon

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have struggled to consistently land top talent on the recruiting trail, and now the program faces an even steeper challenge against the Huskies and Ducks. Both programs have a track record of success in recruiting, making Colorado’s path that much tougher.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning is considered one of the best recruiters in the sport, and Mailangi could be high on Oregon’s list. The program has also excelled at developing talent, particularly along the interior of the offensive line.

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch can’t be overlooked either, as he has also done an impressive job on the recruiting trail. While the Huskies have long had strong offensive lines, the unit could use some younger players, making Mailangi an appealing target.

For Sanders, the challenge is competing with elite programs and proving Colorado can develop talent while winning on the recruiting trail. Landing players like Mailangi would be a big step in that effort.

It would show the Buffaloes are serious about building a foundation for sustained success.

Deion Sanders Faces Tough Fight To Land Lex Mailangi

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mailangi is a three-star recruit, so he might not grab the same headlines as top-tier prospects. But every recruiting class has to start somewhere, and for the Colorado Buffaloes, landing three-star commits is exactly where the program is right now.

For a program not yet in the mix for elite talent, these early pledges matter.

Colorado has a history of landing five-star recruits, including offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, quarterback Julian Lewis, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But those successes feel like the past, as Sanders has struggled in recent recruiting cycles.

The challenge has only been compounded by a focus on the transfer portal after struggling to retain talent, and player development hasn’t always been a strength, part of why so many players have left the program.

That’s why landing Mailangi is so important. Sanders needs a new foundation, and it starts with this past recruiting class and carries into 2027 as the Buffaloes look to build toward the future.

Securing Mailangi would show that the Buffaloes are commitment to building from the ground up. For Sanders, every early commitment like this is a step toward restoring the program’s credibility and setting the tone for the 2027 class.