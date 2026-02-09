Colorado Targeting Promising Offensive Lineman Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is in full swing, and with offseason training camp approaching, coach Deion Sanders and his staff continue to stay active on the recruiting trail while building toward the 2027 class.

One name drawing early interest from Colorado is three-star Mater Dei High School interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

According to 247Sports, Mailangi ranks as the No. 38 interior offensive lineman and the No. 729 overall recruit in the 2027 class. The Buffaloes are expected to face stiff competition, as multiple high-profile programs are already monitoring his recruitment.

That interest fits Sanders’ approach of building the program from the inside out by identifying physical, high-upside offensive linemen early in the cycle.

“Yeh I’m excited to go see these schools and watch them practice, especially on a Tuesday or Wednesday when it gets hard,” Mailangi told On3 reporter Greg Biggins. “I’m planning to visit Oregon, SMU, Arizona State, Washington and Colorado.”

If Colorado is able to get Mailangi on campus, it would give the Buffaloes an opportunity to make an early impression in a crowded recruitment. How Sanders and his staff stack up during those visits could play a key role in shaping his 2027 decision.

Deion Sanders Needs To Win The Lex Mailangi Recruiting Battle

Mailangi is a three-star recruit, so he likely won’t grab headlines like the top-tier prospects. Still, the 2027 class has to start somewhere, and landing three-star commits is where the Colorado Buffaloes are right now.

For a program that isn’t yet in the mix for elite talent, these early pledges matter.

Colorado has a history of landing five-star recruits, including offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, quarterback Julian Lewis and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But that seems to be in the past, as Sanders has struggled in recent recruiting classes.

Adding to the challenge, Sanders has had to focus heavily on the transfer portal after struggling to retain talent. Player development hasn’t always been a strength, which may explain why so many players have left the program.

That’s why landing Mailangi is so important. Colorado needs a new foundation, and it starts with this past recruiting class and continues into 2027 as the Buffaloes look to build toward the future.

Securing Mailangi would demonstrate Coloradois commitment to building from the ground up. For Sanders, every early commitment like this is a step toward restoring the program’s credibility and setting the tone for the 2027 class.

Deion Sanders Hit Hard With Loss Of Jordan Seaton And Carde Smith

After losing Seaton and four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith this offseason, the future of Colorado’s offensive line is uncertain. There’s plenty of young talent coming into the program, but it will take time for them to develop and gel together.

That’s why adding Mailangi is so important for the Buffaloes. He can slot in with the younger linemen and grow alongside them, becoming a key part of the program’s long-term plan.

Bringing in Mailangi wouldn’t just fill a gap, but it would give Colorado a cornerstone to build around for years. For Sanders, landing recruits like him is essential to stabilizing the offensive line and shaping the program's future.