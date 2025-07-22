Deion Sanders' First NFL Draft Pick In Coaching Career Gets Dallas Cowboys Work Out
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders started out his college coaching career with Jackson State back in 2021. Coach Prime’s 2021 team had one player drafted from it to the NFL that following spring in the 2022 NFL Draft, linebacker James Houston.
This summer, Houston was been brought in to work out with the Dallas Cowboys during training camp.
James Houston and Deion Sanders Connection
James Houston was the first player Sanders coached in college that made it to the NFL. Houston played in 2017 through 2020 with the Florida Gators before transferring to Jackson State for his final season in college. Houston viewed himself as a linebacker but Sanders thought he could have more success as an edge rusher.
Take a listen to what Sanders had to say about Houston when he was joining Jackson State.
“James Houston is an extraordinary talent that we seen rushing the passer and we saw his rushing ability,” Sanders said. “I went to the coaches…I think he can be the best pass rusher if we move him, so we moved him."
James Houston from Jackson State to the NFL
After moving to edge rusher for Jackson State, Houston had 70 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, one interception, and two defensive touchdowns scored. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Houston began the 2022 season on the Detroit practice squad but got a chance later in the year to play. He had an impressive eight sacks in seven games during his rookie season.
Houston missed nearly the entire 2023 due to injury and came back in 2024. He didn’t see the field as much and ended up being cut by the Lions midseason and was then signed by the Cleveland Browns for the final three games.
For his career, Houston has tallied 21 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He hopes he is able to get back to the form he was in during 2022, where he had by far his most productive season as a professional.
Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders With Four Players Drafted in 2025
The Colorado Buffaloes had a very successful 2025 NFL Draft. Four Buffaloes were selected, which tied the most in one draft since Colorado also had four players drafted in 2017.
Those four players taken in 2025 were two-way star Travis Hunter No. 2 overall, quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round, and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round.
The last time Colorado had more than four players taken in a single NFL Draft was all the way back in 2003, when six Buffaloes were selected during the draft.