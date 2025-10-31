Deion Sanders Hints at Position Change for Colorado's Jordan Seaton Against Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for a must-win game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, and coach Deion Sanders might have a few changes in mind. Colorado’s offense has struggled with consistency, especially in protecting the quarterback. Sanders knows the team needs to find answers to keep its bowl hopes alive.
On Thursday, he hinted that freshman lineman Jordan Seaton could provide some help up front.
“He’s just really versatile,” Sanders said. “You may see him in a couple of different spots this week.”
Seaton’s flexibility could give Colorado some much-needed stability up front — and maybe the boost the offense has been missing in recent weeks. With bowl hopes still alive, even minor adjustments like this could make a big difference against Arizona.
What Does This Mean For Jordan Seaton?
Buffs quarterback Kaidon Salter hasn't always looked comfortable behind the Buffaloes' offensive line this season, but Jordan Seaton has been a bright spot. It's easy to see why some are already talking about him as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
What makes Seaton so valuable is his consistency up front. His versatility means Sanders could slide him around -- maybe at left tackle, guard or even right tackle -- depending on what the team needs this weekend.
Sanders will need to find ways to get creative in pass protection against a Wildcats defense that surprised many critics this season by yielding only 292.9 yards and 20.3 points per contest.
This is a defensive front capable of pressuring Salter into mistakes. For Colorado, keeping him protected and maintaining a clean pocket will be key to coming out on top against the Wildcats.
If Seaton can anchor the line and adapt wherever he’s needed, it could change the tone of the Buffaloes' offense entirely. His performance on Saturday might just determine whether the team’s season stays alive.
Why Jordan Seaton Means So Much To Deion Sanders And The Buffaloes
Since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2022, star power has followed him everywhere — from Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter, two players who helped define the new era of Colorado football.
Still, Jordan Seaton’s rise means something different, and he means a lot to this program.
Unlike Shedeur and Hunter, Seaton didn’t follow Sanders from Jackson State. He’s a homegrown success story — a player who chose the Buffaloes over other top-tier programs. Seaton developed within the program, and has quickly become one of its brightest young stars in the sport.
Seaton’s growth shows that Sanders can not only attract elite talent but also develop it. It’s proof that Colorado isn’t just a destination for transfers or big names — it’s a place where players can reach their potential and thrive under Sanders’ coaching staff.
In many ways, Seaton represents the next phase of Sanders’ vision for Colorado and what he wants to build. He has made this a program built not just on star power, but on real player development and sustained success.