Deion Sanders To Hire Another Pro Football Hall of Famer To Coaching Staff?
The Colorado Buffaloes have been making massive additions to their coaching staff this offseason. Coach Deion Sanders has brought in some big-time names such as Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to coach the position at Colorado, and he hired former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as an assistant head coach.
The Buffaloes also gave Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp a promotion from quality control to pass rush coordinator.
Chase Howell and Shawn Drotar of Mile High Sports talked earlier this week about the additions Sanders has made to his coaching staff and one more that they could potentially see happening. Sanders has teased the idea of bringing in yet another coach that will turn heads.
Ed Reed To Join Coach Prime’s Staff?
Chase Howell made a prediction about which coach he could see Sanders’ bringing to the staff. After the addition of Byron Leftwich to the offensive side of the ball, he thinks it will be someone on the defensive side.
“Byron Leftwich comes to come help the offensive side, so I’m going to guess it’s going to be somebody to help the defensive side of the ball. I think it might be another gold jacket, Ed Reed, who we know has been wanting to get into the coaching world,” Howell said. “Obviously good friends with coach Prime, he spent some time in Boulder last year at practices. I could see Ed Reed end up joining this staff.”
Reed is a former All-Pro NFL safety and a Super Bowl champion. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Should Reed join Colorado's coaching staff, the star power in Boulder would only grow.
Deion Sanders Unconventional Approach At Colorado
The organization of coaches on Sanders’s staff may look a little bit more like the NFL, but there are benefits to it as Shawn Drotar outlines.
“With so many coaches, you also shrink their responsibilities…While it’s not a traditional way of handling coaching at the NCAA level, it might very well work. Even though it is not apples to apples at the NFL level, there are an awful lot of people with very specific roles,” Drotar said. “That’s what Deion Sanders is familiar with, that’s what he’s trying to sell to the kids. That might actually work up at Colorado."
Sanders has done things since getting to Colorado that has raised questions, such as his heavy reliance on the transfer portal to put together a roster. As time goes on, it appears as he was ahead to the curve.
“The idea of course was when he (Deion Sanders) came to Colorado, did all of the stuff in the transfer portal, a lot of other programs looks at it and said ‘Well that’s not the way you can build a program.’ Not only is it a way to build a program, it has become the way to build a program,” Drotar said. “He was ahead of the curve and every other top 25 university if trying to catch up to it.”