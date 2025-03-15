Hall of Fame Quarterback Ranks Cam Ward Over Shedeur Sanders Before NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are projected to be two of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Debates are heating up for who should be the first quarterback taken off the board as draft day gets closer.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner weighed in with his opinion on the matter when he joined The Joel Klatt Show.
Kurt Warner Puts Cam Ward Ahead of Shedeur Sanders
Kurt Warner was at the NFL Combine a couple weeks ago. Warner spent a lot of time evaluating the incoming quarterback class. Overall, he thinks it is a better class than some of the skeptics are saying.
“I thought the class was solid across the board,” Warner said. “I thought we had a number of guys that threw the ball well at the combine.”
Warner also noted that something that stood out to him was the quarterbacks at the top were similar when it came to processing and reading the field. However, there was an aspect about Cam Ward he thinks that should put Ward as the No. 1 quarterback.
“He (Cam Ward) has got a little extra,” Warner said. “He’s got a little uniqueness to his ability to throw the football. I think that’s what catapults him to the top of the class.”
Warner says if you’re trying to decide on a quarterback in this class, take the guy that shows an extra aspect of his game compared to the others.
“When you watch him (Ward) play compared to these other guys, Shedeur, Jaxson (Dart)…Maybe a little more muscle on the ball,” Warner said. “I think you put him at the top.”
Warner: “Sanders May Throw the Best Ball”
Klatt asked Warner more about Sanders and what stands out to him.
“Shedeur may throw the best ball. What I mean by that is the most catchable, the most accurate ball of all of these guys,” Warner said. “I love that he can pace the ball, but because of arm strength or whatever, he never throws the ball hard.”
Warner says he likes a quarterback that can make different types of throws.
Sanders' College Career
Shedeur Sanders started out his college football career at Jackson State. His father, Deion Sanders coached him there for two years before both went to Colorado in 2023.
In his two years with the Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024, Shedeur racked up 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdown passes on a 71. 8 completion percentage with 13 interceptions.
When Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, they were coming off a 1-11 season. Just two years later, he led them to a 9-4 season. Now, he enters the next step of his football journey as he waits to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.