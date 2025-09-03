Could Deion Sanders Leave Colorado for Alabama? Here’s What’s at Stake
The first week of college football is officially in the books, and it didn’t disappoint. Several top teams stumbled out of the gate, proving once again how quickly expectations can flip — especially for the sport’s highest-paid coaches.
Four of the top 10 earners on the sideline took losses, including Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Colorado entered as 4.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel, and came up short by a touchdown against Georgia Tech. Still, things could be worse. Just ask Alabama.
Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide were two-touchdown favorites against Florida State and ended up losing by double digits.
That result has already cranked up the pressure on DeBoer. The loss marked the fourth time his Tide have fallen to an unranked opponent — matching the total Nick Saban had in 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.
If Alabama were to make a move after just two years, the search for a replacement would immediately become the sport’s biggest story. Whether realistic or not, Sanders is the kind of name that’s bound to pop up because of the attention, recruiting, and star power he brings.
It’s only the first week of September, but the SEC has already shown just how quickly the pressure comes.
Could Deion Sanders Really Leave Colorado for Alabama?
The short answer: probably not.
For starters, it’s not even certain Alabama will be looking. Kalen DeBoer still has a massive $70 million buyout, but if he misses the College Football Playoff for a second straight year, pressure will only grow.
If that door does open and Sanders listens, the move from the Big 12 to the SEC would be a huge leap. Alabama can offer more resources and NIL backing than Colorado, no question.
Sanders has been clear about wanting to build something special in Boulder, and it would take a lot to pull him away.
On top of that, the Crimson Tide aren’t the same machine they were under Saban. Both sides would need to figure out if the fit actually works. Sure, Sanders brings star power, attention, and expectations everywhere he goes — but so does Alabama.
Right now, though, his identity is tied to Colorado. He’s reshaped the roster, brought national attention back to Boulder, and promised to see this project through.
Leaving now would mean walking away from everything he’s built, and that’s why a quick jump to Alabama feels unlikely.
MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss
MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State
MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss
MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week
MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
What Losing Sanders Would Mean for Colorado?
Losing Deion Sanders would be a major setback for the program. He’s breathed new life into Colorado football — and it’s not just because of his son Shedeur Sanders or star receiver Travis Hunter.
The level of recruiting and player development he’s brought to Boulder is something the program hasn’t seen in years. Without Sanders, landing commitments from five-stars like Hunter, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and quarterback Julian Lewis would be far less likely.
The NIL opportunities that come with his name and influence probably wouldn’t exist either.
Colorado just won nine games for the first time since 2016 — and that was only in Sanders’ second season. Expectations are high, but so is the progress the program has made under him.
Losing Sanders now would risk all of that momentum, potentially setting the Buffaloes back years.
Why Sanders Won’t Leave Colorado
Sanders has made it clear he isn’t going anywhere — at least not at the college level. Earlier in the offseason, there was some speculation that he could replace Mike McCarthy as the next Cowboys head coach, thanks to his close relationship with owner Jerry Jones.
"I love where I am. I'm elated where I am. I'm happy where I am... I can't wait to see what the future beholds where I am," Sanders said on The Pacman Jones Show. "I love Boulder, Colorado. I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on."
He’s not just talking — Sanders is fully invested in building something lasting in Boulder. From recruiting top talent to reshaping the program’s culture, he sees Colorado as his project, and walking away isn’t on the table.
“I want to finish here,” Sanders continued. “I want to put the flag ... I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado."
For Sanders, Colorado isn’t just another stop — it’s where he wants to leave his mark. He’s all in on turning his vision into reality, building a program that can compete at the highest level and make a lasting impact in Boulder.
Big-name offers or flashy opportunities aren’t going to change that. His future is right where it’s always been — with the Buffaloes.