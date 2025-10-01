Shedeur Sanders would be starting for the Ravens this week, instead he remains QB3
In a parallel universe, Shedeur Sanders is making his regular season NFL debut this week.
Instead, he’ll be sitting on the bench with his headset on as the Cleveland Browns travel across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings in London.
According to recent reports, Sanders told the Baltimore Ravens that he was not interested in playing there as he had no desire to be a backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson. But Jackson is reportedly going to miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury, which would have paved the way for Sanders to get on the field. Instead, Cooper Rush is in line to start for the Ravens.
All signs point to the Browns making their own change at quarterback. CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that Dillon Gabriel is expected to take over the reins as the Browns are benching Joe Flacco after the veteran lost eight turnovers in four games.
While Gabriel getting the start should create an opportunity for Sanders to be one play away, that might now be the case in Cleveland. Former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III reported on social media that Flacco is expected to backup Gabriel, which would keep Sanders as the third-string quarterback on Cleveland’s roster.
If Gabriel were to go down against a talented Vikings defense coordinated by Brian Flores, Browns fans everywhere would likely groan at the sight of Flacco going back into action.
The Browns are hopeful that Gabriel brings a spark to the offense. If he doesn’t, questions about this regime’s ability to nurture and develop young quarterbacks will come into play.
Further, if Gabriel struggles as the schedule softens with upcoming opponents including the Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, the chatter for Sanders to play will only get louder as time goes on.
Gabriel impressed in the preseason. He had a wildly up-and-down training camp, but played well in limited action against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. In Cleveland’s two blowout victories this season, Gabriel has entered mop up duty.
Despite Gabriel’s ability to move the ball, many individuals in NFL circles understand that he’s a backup quarterback because of his physical limitations. Well under six-foot, Gabriel doesn’t possess the raw athleticism like Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson.
The Browns will hope to lean on his extensive college quarterback experience to keep this season on the rails. But the moment things show signs of going off the rails, the campaign for Sanders will be louder than it has ever been before.
In all likelihood, the Browns felt like they needed to turn to Gabriel to enlist a spark offensively. But Sanders said last week that he feels as if he’s ready to play, noting that with how bad quarterback play looks across the NFL this season, he knows that he can be better.
Even though an opportunity for Sanders is not happening in Baltimore, the Browns could have an avenue to get him on the field sooner than fans initially thought. It’s all up to them if they want to.