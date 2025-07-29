Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Opens Up About Keeping Cancer Secret From Sons Shedeur, Shilo

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said he kept his bladder cancer diagnosis a secret from his youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo, allowing them to focus on the start of their respective NFL careers with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aiming to keep their minds focused on football, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made the difficult decision to keep his bladder cancer diagnosis a secret from his youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Both sons were preparing for April's NFL Draft at the time of the diagnosis, and "Coach Prime" shared Monday that he didn't want Shedeur and Shilo to worry about their father's health. The Cleveland Browns ultimately selected Shedeur in the fifth round while Shilo signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Initially, "Coach Prime" told his youngest sons that he was battling another issue with his foot. While coaching the Jackson State Tigers in 2021, he had two toes removed due to vascular issues.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"My sons, to this day, don't know what transpired," Deion Sanders said during a press conference Monday. "I just told them it was something with my foot because I want them to focus on making the team and not focused on dad, so they really don't know."

After a successful surgery to remove his bladder, "Coach Prime" is now cancer-free, although he's still dealing with issues going to the bathroom. Still, Sanders credited early detection and urged both men and women to get checked for cancer regularly.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Shedeur and Shilo weren't informed, "Coach Prime" said his daughters, Shelomi and Deiondra, and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., were aware of their father's condition. Sanders Jr. stayed with his father in Texas throughout the summer and received a special shoutout at the press conference.

"Much love to my son, Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place, not one day," Deion Sanders said. "He's been with me here, he's been with me in Texas, he's been with me everywhere. Every day I see his handsome face. I love you to life, son, and I thank you for everything you bring to the table."

Shedeur is now navigating his first preseason training camp with the Browns. Based on the reports and highlights coming out of camp, the former Colorado star has performed well as he competes with Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback job.

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks at a play sheet during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shilo, who received a visit from "Coach Prime" last week, is also making noise at Tampa Bay's training camp.

“I’m proud of all y’all, really proud of you,” Deion Sanders said in a video posted to social media on his way to the Buccaneers' training camp. “But to see this nut (Shilo), this fool. I can’t wait to see him. I ain’t seen him in a long time.”

Deion Sanders' CU Buffs opened their own fall camp on Monday ahead of the 2025 college football season.

