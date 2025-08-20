What Deion Sanders Said In Colorado Buffaloes' Freshmen-Only Team Meeting
Freshmen expectations are a little higher in Boulder compared to most other Power Four college football programs.
Instead of Year 1 being a near-automatic redshirt season, coach Deion Sanders recruits high school players to his Colorado Buffaloes team with a realistic opportunity for immediate playing time. Game action must be earned, but "Coach Prime" doesn't want his rookies content with riding the bench.
To further clarify his expectations, Sanders and a few assistant coaches invited Colorado's youngest players to a recent freshmen-only meeting.
Deion Sanders Challenges Colorado Freshmen
"Who got that kind of mentality that the guys you're competing against, they can't faze you? They can't see you," Sanders challenged the freshmen, via Thee Pregame Show. "You know just as much as they know, and you're ready to compete with them every day."
Colorado once again owns a small yet talented freshman class, which includes five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, wide receiver Quentin Gibson, 380-pound offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden and others who could see early playing time.
"When we're recruiting you, we want you to play. I'm not stopping you from playing," Sanders said. "You got to be trusted so much that we can trust you there...You gonna make a play? Make a case. I got you."
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, walk-on center Cash Cleveland, wide receiver Dre'lon Miller and running back Micah Welch all saw significant playing time as true freshmen last year after displaying the traits "Coach Prime" illustrated above.
Also of note, Sanders told his current freshmen that they're the "foundation of the program."
George Hegamin Hammers Home Deion Sanders' Message
Sitting to Sanders' left, co-offensive line coach George Hegamin then urged Colorado's freshmen to stay hungry. Depth charts have proven fluid under "Coach Prime" over the past two seasons, and freshmen have often leaped older players.
"One of the biggest things that happens to freshmen is that you start seeing where you think that you are and then you start acting like that," said Hegamin, who played seven seasons in the NFL. "You start falling to the back. You start feeling like, you know what? I'm just going to back up, I'm just going to learn what I need to learn, I'm just going to coast. Do not coast."
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
Colorado Buffaloes Freshman Class
After losing offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire (uncommitted) and wide receiver Adrian Wilson (North Carolina) to the transfer portal, Colorado will enter the 2025 season with 13 true freshmen on scholarship:
- Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis
- Safety T.J. Branch
- Wide Receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
- Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson
- Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden
- Defensive Tackle Christian Hudson
- Tight End Corbin Laisure
- Defensive Lineman Alexander McPherson
- Offensive Lineman Carde Smith
- Inside Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
- Tight End Zayne DeSouza