Why Deion Sanders’ Stock Is Falling After Colorado Buffaloes' Slow Start
The Colorado Buffaloes are in danger of watching their season slip away if they don’t get back on track soon.
After splitting their first two games and losing their Big 12 opener to Houston, Colorado sits at 1-2 heading into Saturday’s matchup with Wyoming. It’s a shaky start that has already put pressure on Sanders to find answers quickly.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is reportedly turning back to Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter at quarterback, hoping to stabilize an offense that’s lacked rhythm. But after all the preseason hype, the Buffs have once again landed in the national spotlight—and this time, not for the right reasons.
Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon points to inconsistency, weak line play, and quarterback instability as signs that Sanders’ stock is dipping without last season’s stars. The early cracks raise real questions about whether Colorado can contend in a tough Big 12 this fall.
Saturday now looms as a critical moment to prove that Colorado’s rise under Sanders is more than a one-year story.
Why Bleacher Report Says Deion Sanders’ Stock Is Slipping
Sanders has taken some heat for Colorado’s slow start, especially with all the preseason hype—even after losing Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Fans and analysts expected the Buffaloes to stay competitive, but early struggles have raised plenty of questions. The offensive line hasn’t been sharp, the quarterback spot is still up in the air, and the defense has given up some big plays, even against smaller teams.
All of that has put Sanders and his game plan under a pretty close microscope.
“So far, not great,” Kenyon wrote. “Colorado fell at home to Georgia Tech, rotated three quarterbacks in a win over Delaware, and lost to Houston by 16 points. The offensive line has been a serious problem in front of that QB carousel, and CU's run defense has given up 200-plus yards in both matchups with FBS opponents.”
With the season hanging in the balance, Saturday’s game against Wyoming is more than just another matchup—it’s Sanders’ chance to prove that Colorado’s rise isn’t a one-year story.
How Much of the Criticism of Deion Sanders Is Warranted?
The Buffaloes haven’t started the season as many hoped, but it’s understandable given that Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are no longer part of the program. Those two were arguably among the biggest talents to ever step on the field in Boulder.
Replacing that kind of talent isn’t easy. Sure, Colorado has some high-end players, including five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis, but it will take time for the team to adjust.
Sanders also deserves a bit of a break this season, having lost both his son and a generational talent in Hunter—players who were with him at Jackson State and came along when he took over the Buffaloes in 2022.
While the early struggles have raised questions, the real test will come as Sanders builds the program without leaning on last season’s stars. This year could be the start of something lasting—or a reminder of just how hard it is to replace generational talent.
How Urgent Is the Need for Sanders to Win?
Sanders doesn’t need to win as much as some critics might think. Sure, improving on a 9-4 season and making another bowl game would be nice—but this roster isn’t the same as it was a year ago.
With Hunter and Shedeur gone, and nearly the entire defense made up of transfers, a rough start was always going to be part of the adjustment. Even so, if Colorado manages six or seven wins, that probably shouldn’t be considered a failed season.
It’s only if they win four or five—or go winless—that real criticism and pressure should come. At the end of the day, the real test for Sanders isn’t about matching last year’s stars—it’s about navigating this rebuild and keeping Colorado competitive for the long haul.