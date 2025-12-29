Deion Sanders Could Target Notre Dame Transfer to Replace Tawfiq Byard in Secondary

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense has taken a big hit this offseason, leaving coach Deion Sanders and his staff with plenty of work ahead. The program has lost 20 players to the transfer portal, 13 of them from the defensive side of the ball.

Sanders isn’t just losing depth as several key starters are gone as well. One of the biggest departures is starting redshirt sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard, leaving another hole in the secondary.

Replacing Byard won’t be easy, especially with a recruiting class of just 11 prep signees. The class includes only two safeties, led by four-star Preston Ashley, leaving Colorado thin on proven depth.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One name that makes sense for the Buffaloes to target is four-star Notre Dame safety Jadon Blair. With the Fighting Irish loaded in the secondary, Blair had a limited path to playing time, something Colorado could offer right away.

Blair has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Buffaloes secondary, giving the program a playmaker where they need one most. His athleticism and upside could quickly turn him into a key piece of Sanders’ defensive rebuild.

Jadon Blair’s Potential Makes Him an Ideal Target for The Buffaloes

Notre Dame safety JaDon Blair during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes may face challenges landing top-tier talent in the transfer portal, but pursuing key players remains essential. Blair, currently a three-star transfer, was a four-star standout out of Mount Tabor High School, highlighting his potential upside.

At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Blair has the potential to thrive in defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s system. Pairing him with Ashley over the next few seasons could bring both size and playmaking ability to the Buffaloes’ secondary.

Blair is a bit of a dart throw, as few players falter under coach Marcus Freeman, but his transfer seems driven mainly by playing time. Having chosen Notre Dame over Michigan, he could still attract interest from other major programs.

Even if other programs show interest, the Buffaloes can offer immediate playing time. On top of that, Blair would have the chance to develop under Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest cornerbacks in the game’s history.

If Blair reaches his potential, he could quickly become a key piece of Colorado’s secondary. His size, talent, and opportunity to develop under Sanders make him a compelling target for the Buffaloes this offseason.

Tawfiq Byard’s Departure Leaves Colorado’s Secondary in Need

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Losing Byard to the transfer portal is a major blow for Colorado, as he was arguably the team’s best player heading into next season. The only other player who comes close is offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

Colorado’s defense struggled last season under Livingston, and losing both Byard and senior Preston Hodge makes rebuilding the secondary even more urgent. Adding a player like Blair could help fill the gap and provide an immediate playmaker.

After a 3-9 season following a 9-4 campaign, some roster turnover was expected. Byard’s exit isn’t a huge surprise, as he’s likely looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact.

Adding Blair, however, would give the Buffaloes a chance to replace some of that talent while injecting size, athleticism, and upside into the secondary.

If Blair reaches his potential, he could step in as a key contributor and help anchor the Buffaloes secondary for years to come. His combination of talent and opportunity makes him one of the most intriguing additions the Buffaloes could pursue this offseason.