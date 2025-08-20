Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes: 3 Must-Watch Games On Football Schedule
Get the black and gold-plated popcorn bucket ready. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering season three in Boulder.
The Colorado Buffaloes are less than 10 days away from kicking off the 2025 season, ready for another year in the national spotlight.
Each "Coach Prime" campaign begins with many questions that need answering, but leaves the air tinged with excitement and anticipation. This year will be especially intriguing, as the superstar duo of wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are off to the NFL.
The absence of those two box-office talents leaves much to be desired in terms of television drawing power, but Sanders's Buffaloes leave no story untold. Colorado should return to national prominence, regardless of who steps up.
On Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed his college football enjoyment cheat sheet for 2025. Colorado was picked for three must-watch games this season
Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: 3 Must-Watch Games
- Week 1: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Week 9: Colorado Buffaloes vs. the Utah Utes
- Week 14: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Wildcats were listed.
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech is a silent rivalry, 35 years in the making. Both sides claim the 1990 national championship, mainly due to shabby voting systems in place pre-College Football Playoff. The Buffs got several benefits of doubt, including the infamous "Fifth Down" game, but Georgia Tech's resume was nothing spotless.
And yet, the programs have never faced each other.
But now, it's settled once and for all (not). The Buffaloes' new-look roster hits Folsom Field's freshly cut turf for the first time to do battle with a Yellow Jacket squad that's hungry, returning much of its talent and on the rise under coach Brent Key. At least, this decades-old dispute can finally be rehashed.
The nationally televised event, set for Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN, will feature several key debuts. Colorado's offseason quarterback battle comes to a close, as we'll see either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis take the reins as Shedeur Sanders's successor.
At this point, it's likely going to be Salter playing in his first game at the Power Four level. The Liberty Flames transfer was Conference USA's Player of the Year in 2023, but is coming off a sluggish campaign with renewed hopes of a strong final act.
Colorado vs. Utah Utes
Week 9 is all about potential. Utah is projected to bounce back under longtime coach Kyle Whittingham after finally addressing its rocky quarterback situation. New Mexico Lobos standout Devon Dampier was brought in and could thrive alongside the Utes' hallmark physicality.
The Buffaloes brought in prolific strength coach Andrew Swasey and significantly bulked up in many aspects this offseason, but is it enough to match the brute force that mowed them down with ease in 2023?
If Colorado is holding steady in Big 12 play, this contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Oct. 25 would be a formidable test of wills.
Colorado vs. Kansas State
On Nov. 29, the Buffs play their season finale against Kansas State. It could have massive conference title implications. Quarterback Avery Johnson is poised to lead preseason AP No. 17-ranked KSU further into the national spotlight, and Colorado could have enough balance and intensity to run right alongside them.
After a hotly contested classic at Folsom Field in 2024, the Buffaloes and Wildcats head to war once more to cap off their regular seasons.