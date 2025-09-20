Why Colorado, Deion Sanders Must Beat Wyoming: Score Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sep. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN. Will Deion Sanders get his team back in the win column?
Colorado vs. Wyoming Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes an 85.7 percent chance to beat the visiting Cowboys.
Colorado is not out to the start they envisioned with a 1-2 start losing to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars. The Buffaloes have already made multiple changes at the quarterback position.
The Buffaloes started the season with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter had his ups and down in his first two games and Deion decided to roll with Ryan Staub at starting quarterback against Houston.
Staub didn’t give the Buffaloes offense the boost they needed and they lost to Houston by a final score of 36-20. Staub went 19/35 passing for 204 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Colorado will be going back to Salter for their matchup against Wyoming.
The Cowboys on the other hand are 2-1 this season with wins over Akron and Northern Iowa before losing to Utah.
Colorado vs. Wyoming Betting Odds
The Buffaloes are 12.5 point favorites over Wyoming according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The current over/under in this game is at 45.5 points.
Colorado vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
While this is only the Buffaloes fourth game of the season, it is as close to a must win game as they could have. A 1-3 start after a loss to Wyoming heading into Big 12 conference play would be detrimental. The Buffaloes find themselves in a situation where losing to a Wyoming team they are heavily favored at home over would make a bowl appearance unlikely.
If Colorado wants any chance to compete at the top of the Big 12, let alone make a bowl game, they must win this game. The schedule will only get harder from here on out with games against TCU, BYU, Iowa State, and Utah looming. Furthermore, Wyoming quarterback Kaden Anderson is banged up after suffering an injury in the Cowboys last game. Anderson did not return to the game after leaving in the third quarter.
In front of a rowdy Folsom Field crowd the Buffaloes have to win this game and they will. Kaidon Salter will bounce back from his first two starts and use his dual-threat ability to pick apart the Wyoming defense, who just last week gave up 31 points to Utah at home. Buffaloes win and cover to improve their record to 2-2 as they get ready for the Big 12 gauntlet.
Colorado 31, Wyoming 14
