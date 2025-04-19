Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Wants To 'Win It All' With Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his third year at the helm in Boulder. Sanders has expressed his gratitude to the Boulder community and Buffaloes football program and at the end of the day, wants to win for them.

Cory Pappas

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his third year as coach in Boulder, Colorado. After a successful run at Jackson State, Sanders took over in 2023 for Colorado. The Buffaloes were coming off the heels of a 1-11 2022 season. 

Just two seasons later, Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record and additionally, look to have two top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter

Sanders spoke to Fox Sports’s RJ Young about what Colorado has meant to him and why he wants to win in Boulder so badly. 

Deion Sanders Feels Like He "Owes" Colorado

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders runs out on the field agai
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders runs out on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has been outspoken about how appreciative he is for what Colorado has done for him and the people in his life. He has a drive to win for the people surrounding the university and the program. 

“This city, this state, this insulation has been good to not only me, but they’ve been good to my kids, my family, my friends, and loved ones,” Sanders said. “I want to win it all for them. I feel like I owe them that, and I’m going to give it my all.”

During this offseason, Sanders’ name was swirling in different coaching rumors; most notably the open Dallas Cowboys coaching job. In March, Sanders and Colorado agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension

“I told ya’ll I wasn’t going nowhere. I don’t know why ya’ll didn’t believe me,” Sanders said at his press conference on Thursday morning. “I love it here, I adore it here, I wanted to get some things done before I was able to do what we did long term.”

Colorado Buffaloes Offseason, Players and Coaches On the Move

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL former player Marshall Faulk during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TOD
Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL former player Marshall Faulk during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been big moves made by Sanders, especially when it comes to the rest of Colorado coaching staff. Already, Sanders has added a handful of big names to his staff: Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk as running backs coach, former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as an assistant coach, and former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko as defensive line coach. Sanders has even teased that more big hires could be on the way.

Outside of the coaching staff, Colorado has gone under a lot of turnover on their roster, as this typically happens in the NIL and transfer portal era of college football. 

For the Buffaloes, they will need to replace their starting quarterback from the past two seasons in Shedeur Sanders, and their top four receiving leaders from 2024: Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. All five of these players are hoping to hear their names called on draft day next week.

Will coach Sanders and his staff be able to fill the void left by these players in 2025?

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

