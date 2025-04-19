Deion Sanders Wants To 'Win It All' With Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his third year as coach in Boulder, Colorado. After a successful run at Jackson State, Sanders took over in 2023 for Colorado. The Buffaloes were coming off the heels of a 1-11 2022 season.
Just two seasons later, Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record and additionally, look to have two top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Sanders spoke to Fox Sports’s RJ Young about what Colorado has meant to him and why he wants to win in Boulder so badly.
Deion Sanders Feels Like He "Owes" Colorado
Deion Sanders has been outspoken about how appreciative he is for what Colorado has done for him and the people in his life. He has a drive to win for the people surrounding the university and the program.
“This city, this state, this insulation has been good to not only me, but they’ve been good to my kids, my family, my friends, and loved ones,” Sanders said. “I want to win it all for them. I feel like I owe them that, and I’m going to give it my all.”
During this offseason, Sanders’ name was swirling in different coaching rumors; most notably the open Dallas Cowboys coaching job. In March, Sanders and Colorado agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension.
“I told ya’ll I wasn’t going nowhere. I don’t know why ya’ll didn’t believe me,” Sanders said at his press conference on Thursday morning. “I love it here, I adore it here, I wanted to get some things done before I was able to do what we did long term.”
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Standout From Missouri Tigers
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Colorado Buffaloes Offseason, Players and Coaches On the Move
There have been big moves made by Sanders, especially when it comes to the rest of Colorado coaching staff. Already, Sanders has added a handful of big names to his staff: Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk as running backs coach, former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as an assistant coach, and former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko as defensive line coach. Sanders has even teased that more big hires could be on the way.
Outside of the coaching staff, Colorado has gone under a lot of turnover on their roster, as this typically happens in the NIL and transfer portal era of college football.
For the Buffaloes, they will need to replace their starting quarterback from the past two seasons in Shedeur Sanders, and their top four receiving leaders from 2024: Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. All five of these players are hoping to hear their names called on draft day next week.
Will coach Sanders and his staff be able to fill the void left by these players in 2025?