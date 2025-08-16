How Dillon Gabriel's Rollercoaster Preseason Start Impacts Shedeur Sanders
Rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have now each received a start during their first preseason with the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick and former Colorado Buffaloes standout, took on the Carolina Panthers last week and impressed many with 157 passing yards (14-for-23) and two touchdowns. On Saturday, Gabriel got the starting nod against the Philadelphia Eagles and also showed well at times, tallying 144 passing yards (13-for-18) in one half of play.
However, in a competition that values mistake-free football, Gabriel's two turnovers may have proved costly. The third-round pick out of Oregon threw a Pick-6 early in the second quarter and was later credited with a lost fumble on a poor handoff to running back Pierre Strong Jr.
Did Shedeur Sanders Outperform Dillon Gabriel?
It depends on who you ask and what coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to see out of his two rookie quarterbacks. Statistically, Sanders finished with a 106.8 quarterback rating to Gabriel's 72.2, but it's also difficult to make true comparisons in the preseason.
"There's entertainers and there's competitors, and I totally understand that," Gabriel told NFL Network after his start. "My job is to compete, and that's what I'm focused on doing. Of course, we're doing this big game, but it's something that I'll get used to."
Sanders was held out of Saturday's preseason game in Philly due to an oblique injury he suffered in practice this week. If healthy, Sanders likely would've relieved Gabriel against the Eagles.
"When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw," Stefanski said Thursday, per the Browns. "So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things."
Stefanski revealed earlier this week that it was always his plan to give Sanders and Gabriel one preseason start each.
Regardless of how well they've performed in the preseason, veteran Joe Flacco is expected to win Cleveland's starting quarterback job over Kenny Pickett and the two rookies. Flacco and Pickett have yet to play this preseason.
Unless Pickett is traded or cut, Sanders and Gabriel are competing for Cleveland's No. 3 quarterback job. Many have given Gabriel the edge due to his status as a third-round draft pick, although Sanders' impressive showing against the Panthers may change things.
What's Next For Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
The Browns are hopeful that Sanders will recover from his oblique injury in time for their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday. With Gabriel and Pickett also managing hamstring injuries, it's currently unclear who Stefanski will play against the Rams.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski will decide when to name his starting quarterback after the Browns' trip to Philadelphia.