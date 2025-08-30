Georgia Tech's Haynes King Steals MVP Honors in Season Opener Against Colorado
Colorado’s season opener ended in heartbreak Friday night at Georgia Tech, and it all hinged on one play.
With just over a minute left, quarterback Haynes King kept the ball on a read-option and shot right up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown. The run not only stunned Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes on the sideline but also showed how costly a few missed tackles turned out to be.
King had been the story all night. Even after the Jackets went through three straight empty drives thanks to turnovers, he found ways to answer. Colorado’s defense had its moments early, but when the game tightened, King was the one who stepped up.
He ran wild for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and chipped in 143 more through the air on 13-of-20 passing. The passing numbers don’t blow you away, but they didn’t need to. His legs were the problem all night, and Colorado never had an answer.
When the game was on the line, King owned the moment. He carried Georgia Tech across the finish line and set the tone for the season ahead.
What Does This Loss Mean for Colorado Moving Forward?
This is the kind of loss that can shape the rest of a season.
Colorado has shown progress in spots, but the Big 12 isn’t getting any easier, and the schedule ahead doesn’t do them any favors. Dropping Friday night’s opener to Georgia Tech is the type of setback they could least afford.
That’s why the Buffaloes need to get off to a fast start.
The back half of the season is no joke, with road trips to West Virginia and Kansas State, along with a home date against Arizona State. If they stumble early, that closing stretch could be brutal for a team chasing bowl eligibility.
That’s what makes Friday hurt even more. It wasn’t just one loss — it shrinks Colorado’s margin for error the rest of the way.
Now the challenge is simple. Regroup quickly, or risk watching one stormy night derail the bigger goals of the season.
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football
MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand
MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters
What Does This Loss Mean for Deion Sanders?
For Sanders, this one wasn’t a great look. It marked the first game in Boulder without both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in uniform, and it showed.
The offense looked a step behind compared to last season.
Kaidon Salter didn’t bring the same juice Shedeur did last season. He threw for 159 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt, well short of Shedeur’s 8.7.
That’s why this season feels like a different kind of test for Deion. Without his son at quarterback and Hunter making plays on both sides of the ball, the spotlight shifts back to his ability to develop and elevate the rest of the roster.
The way he adjusts, and how quickly he gets this group on track, will say a lot more about his coaching future than last year’s headline-grabbing debut ever could.
What to Expect From The Buffaloes Moving Forward
The Buffaloes can only go up from here, and the schedule over the next few weeks gives them a chance to do just that. Matchups with Delaware, Houston, Wyoming, and BYU should provide some room to grow and build rhythm with this new roster.
If Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter doesn’t start to settle in, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sanders gave five-star freshman Julian Lewis a shot to spark the offense.
This is still a roster full of new pieces, and it was always going to take time for things to click. One game — and really one play — doesn’t define a season, and Colorado still has plenty of chances to turn it around.
That’s why the next few weeks feel so important. Not just to see if the Buffaloes can bounce back, but to get an early read on how Sanders wants to shape this team’s identity moving forward.