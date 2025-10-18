How Two Freshmen Have Changed The Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Outlook
Fighting for playing time on a team that doesn't lack veterans, two true freshmen have made their mark on the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line in Alexander McPherson and London Merritt.
McPherson has recorded multiple tackles in four games, and Merritt owns 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a sack. Against Iowa State last weekend, Merritt received his first career start and capitalized on it by helping Colorado's defense hold the Cyclones to 17 points.
"You forget they're 18," defensive coordinator Robert Livingston said. earlier this week. "The effort, the attitude, the enthusiasm that they play with is kind of infectious."
Praise For London Merritt
In the eyes of Livingston, Merritt plays with the instincts of a much more experienced defensive end. Colorado's second-year defensive coordinator also praised Merritt's willingness to force contact rather than letting offensive tackles dictate his action.
"As a young pass rusher, most everybody's upfield, and it's up and under, and it's kind of running away from the tackle; London wants to take the fight to you, which is rare for an 18-year-old, and your No. 1 pass rush move is obviously speed and power," Livingston said.
Alex McPherson Bringing Energy To Colorado's Defense
As for McPherson, Livingston has been particularly impressed by the energy he brings to Colorado's defensive front.
"Alex is just kind of the Energizer Bunny with the plays he makes on the backside," Livingston said.
McPherson and Merritt both closed their high school careers at IMG Academy, which also produced Colorado starting left tackle Jordan Seaton and a slew of other elite college players. Last month, coach Deion Sanders also landed a commitment from IMG Academy wide receiver Christian Ward.
Pieces To Build Around
Looking ahead, McPherson and Merritt figure to be pieces Colorado can build around defensively. Both are gaining valuable college experience this year and could develop into two of the Big 12's best pass rushers if they remain on the right track.
"As they continue to grow and see some things, they're just going to continue to thrive," Livingston said. "You can build around those guys, and they're the right kind of people. I don't know if they've been up here (talking to media), but you look in their eyes, and there's something behind their eyeballs. The game means a lot to them, and we're lucky to have them."
Other freshmen defenders to watch moving forward include safety TJ Branch, linebacker Mantrez Walker, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain, who has already played significant snaps this season. Depending on how things play out over the next few weeks, "Coach Prime" may consider giving his freshmen increased playing time.
"That's all you can ask for in life, is an opportunity," Livingston said. "I'm excited to see whether you're young, you're old, how you got here, I don't care. It's your job to get your job done."