How Two Freshmen Have Changed The Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Outlook

True freshmen Alexander McPherson and London Merritt have changed the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive outlook with their immediate success this season. For defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, he now has two solid pieces to build around up front.

Jack Carlough

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Fighting for playing time on a team that doesn't lack veterans, two true freshmen have made their mark on the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line in Alexander McPherson and London Merritt.

McPherson has recorded multiple tackles in four games, and Merritt owns 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a sack. Against Iowa State last weekend, Merritt received his first career start and capitalized on it by helping Colorado's defense hold the Cyclones to 17 points.

"You forget they're 18," defensive coordinator Robert Livingston said. earlier this week. "The effort, the attitude, the enthusiasm that they play with is kind of infectious."

Praise For London Merritt

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the eyes of Livingston, Merritt plays with the instincts of a much more experienced defensive end. Colorado's second-year defensive coordinator also praised Merritt's willingness to force contact rather than letting offensive tackles dictate his action.

"As a young pass rusher, most everybody's upfield, and it's up and under, and it's kind of running away from the tackle; London wants to take the fight to you, which is rare for an 18-year-old, and your No. 1 pass rush move is obviously speed and power," Livingston said.

Alex McPherson Bringing Energy To Colorado's Defense

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for McPherson, Livingston has been particularly impressed by the energy he brings to Colorado's defensive front.

"Alex is just kind of the Energizer Bunny with the plays he makes on the backside," Livingston said.

McPherson and Merritt both closed their high school careers at IMG Academy, which also produced Colorado starting left tackle Jordan Seaton and a slew of other elite college players. Last month, coach Deion Sanders also landed a commitment from IMG Academy wide receiver Christian Ward.

Pieces To Build Around

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, McPherson and Merritt figure to be pieces Colorado can build around defensively. Both are gaining valuable college experience this year and could develop into two of the Big 12's best pass rushers if they remain on the right track.

"As they continue to grow and see some things, they're just going to continue to thrive," Livingston said. "You can build around those guys, and they're the right kind of people. I don't know if they've been up here (talking to media), but you look in their eyes, and there's something behind their eyeballs. The game means a lot to them, and we're lucky to have them."

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Other freshmen defenders to watch moving forward include safety TJ Branch, linebacker Mantrez Walker, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain, who has already played significant snaps this season. Depending on how things play out over the next few weeks, "Coach Prime" may consider giving his freshmen increased playing time.

"That's all you can ask for in life, is an opportunity," Livingston said. "I'm excited to see whether you're young, you're old, how you got here, I don't care. It's your job to get your job done."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

