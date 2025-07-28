How To Watch Deion Sanders Press Conference With Medical Team
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will be holding a press conference with his medical team on Monday morning. Sanders has been dealing with health issues that has kept him away from the Buffaloes for much of this offseason.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MT on Monday, July 28. It will be streamed live on Colorado’s YouTube and Facebook channels, while also being on ESPN Plus.
Deion Sanders Press Conference Scheduled For Monday
Deion Sanders will be speaking to the media on Monday. It is still unknown what exact updates will be provided. Sanders has not been able to be present with Colorado for a majority of this offseason due to health issues that have not been disclosed.
The press conference will hopefully provide some more updates on the team and Sanders.
Sanders was at the Colorado spring game and then was at Big 12 media day earlier this month. Last week, Sanders was able to see his son Shilo Sanders practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Medical Move Amid Undisclosed Health Issues
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
MORE: Deion Sanders Update Amid Health Issue As Colorado Buffaloes Begin Practice
MORE: Three Major Questions Entering Deion Sanders' Third Colorado Buffaloes Preseason Camp
Deion Sanders, Colorado Coming Off Successful 2024 Season
2025 will be Deion Sanders third year as coach in Boulder. His overall record with the Buffaloes is 13-12.
Coach Prime got off to a hot start in this first season in 2023. Colorado started off the year with a 3-0 start out of the gates and were one of the biggest stories in all of college football. The season quickly fell apart after that. The Buffaloes dropped eight of their last nine games to finish the year with a record of 4-8.
Expectations for the 2024 season were tempered to those around the country, but not in the Colorado locker room. The Buffaloes had a memorable season, winning nine games and finishing tied for first in the Big 12. Colorado did not make the Big 12 championship game due to tiebreakers. They made the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars.
Individually, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy with his elite two way play. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the year after leading the Big 12 in completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.
The Buffaloes will be without both of these players as each were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter was taken No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Additionally, Colorado also had two other players from their 2024 team get drafted; wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Wester was taken in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens while Horn was taken a a few picks later in the sixth by the Carolina Panthers.