Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Previews 'Challenges' For Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski insisted that former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter will split time on offense and defense. On a recent podcast appearance, Udinski expressed sheer excitement about watching Hunter's growth.

Harrison Simeon

Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center.
Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

As a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter's world was his oyster. Will his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars be the same?

Hunter reported to Jaguars training camp on Wednesday after a long few months of adjusting to football's grandest stage and testing his body . The 2025 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick is ready to live out his dreams.

Jags offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will work closely with Hunter. He'll guide his receiving skills, infamously labeled "bland" by former Pro Bowl NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and widely discussed among fans regarding its ability to translate in the pros.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talks near Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (16) an
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talks near Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (16) and Nick Mullens (14) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On a recent podcast appearance with NFL insider Ari Meirov, Udinski ladled praise on Hunter for how he brought his signature jubilation to Duval County while still keeping his nose to the grindstone.

“He’s been an injection of energy into not just in the offense, but the team,” Udinski said. “What you see on TV of him dancing around or bringing the juice and all that energy at practice, that is genuine, that’s the real deal right there. 

“He’s a lot of fun to be around, not only because he brings that energy, but because he is a football guy, in the sense that he loves football, wants to be great, willing to work, wants to talk about things, wants to go over things and like [Jaguars coach] Liam [Coen] said, can run all day.”

Udinski is entering his first year as an NFL coordinator after being hired this past February. Previously, he worked with one of the league's brightest offensive minds in Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as assisting offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach.

With Udinski's guidance in 2024, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reached new heights after mightily struggling with turnovers early in his young career. As Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces similar issues, newly-hired Jaguars coach Liam Coen gave the 29-year-old his biggest break.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (left) and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Ra
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell (left) and assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before joining Minnesota's staff in 2022, Udinski worked as a graduate assistant with the Baylor Bears under coach Matt Rhule and followed him to the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21.

Even as a player, Udinski shares Hunter's two-way background, to an extent. He started his career as a tight end for the Davidson Wildcats but had more success when switching to defensive end with the Towson Tigers.

Later in the pod, Udinski lightheartedly dispelled another narrative surrounding Hunter's growth into the NFL. Some have wondered how the Heisman winner will practice while dealing with double the workload of an average player.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center.
Jul 23, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“He’s out there excited about practice, Udinski said. “He’s practicing hard the entire time.”

Udinski is elated to oversee the early careers of one of the NFL's brightest young stars. Hunter could reinvent how the game is played with his explosive ability on both sides, and Jacksonville is giving him the keys.

“I’m excited about the challenges of splitting time between offense, defense and the many different roles that he’ll play on our team,” Udinski said. “If there’s a guy that can do it, [it’s him], and I’m excited about seeing him approach that challenge.”

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

