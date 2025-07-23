Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Previews 'Challenges' For Travis Hunter
As a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter's world was his oyster. Will his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars be the same?
Hunter reported to Jaguars training camp on Wednesday after a long few months of adjusting to football's grandest stage and testing his body . The 2025 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick is ready to live out his dreams.
Jags offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will work closely with Hunter. He'll guide his receiving skills, infamously labeled "bland" by former Pro Bowl NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and widely discussed among fans regarding its ability to translate in the pros.
On a recent podcast appearance with NFL insider Ari Meirov, Udinski ladled praise on Hunter for how he brought his signature jubilation to Duval County while still keeping his nose to the grindstone.
“He’s been an injection of energy into not just in the offense, but the team,” Udinski said. “What you see on TV of him dancing around or bringing the juice and all that energy at practice, that is genuine, that’s the real deal right there.
“He’s a lot of fun to be around, not only because he brings that energy, but because he is a football guy, in the sense that he loves football, wants to be great, willing to work, wants to talk about things, wants to go over things and like [Jaguars coach] Liam [Coen] said, can run all day.”
Udinski is entering his first year as an NFL coordinator after being hired this past February. Previously, he worked with one of the league's brightest offensive minds in Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as assisting offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach.
With Udinski's guidance in 2024, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reached new heights after mightily struggling with turnovers early in his young career. As Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces similar issues, newly-hired Jaguars coach Liam Coen gave the 29-year-old his biggest break.
Before joining Minnesota's staff in 2022, Udinski worked as a graduate assistant with the Baylor Bears under coach Matt Rhule and followed him to the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21.
Even as a player, Udinski shares Hunter's two-way background, to an extent. He started his career as a tight end for the Davidson Wildcats but had more success when switching to defensive end with the Towson Tigers.
Later in the pod, Udinski lightheartedly dispelled another narrative surrounding Hunter's growth into the NFL. Some have wondered how the Heisman winner will practice while dealing with double the workload of an average player.
“He’s out there excited about practice, Udinski said. “He’s practicing hard the entire time.”
Udinski is elated to oversee the early careers of one of the NFL's brightest young stars. Hunter could reinvent how the game is played with his explosive ability on both sides, and Jacksonville is giving him the keys.
“I’m excited about the challenges of splitting time between offense, defense and the many different roles that he’ll play on our team,” Udinski said. “If there’s a guy that can do it, [it’s him], and I’m excited about seeing him approach that challenge.”