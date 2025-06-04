Jimmy Horn Jr. Injury Update Amid Carolina Panthers' OTAs, Missed Practice
Carolina Panthers sixth-round draft pick and former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is currently dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of his rookie season in the NFL.
Coach Dave Canales said Horn missed Carolina's OTA practice on Tuesday as he recovers from the seemingly minor ailment. Credit to the Panthers and Horn, playing it safe is the wise approach with the regular season still three months away.
"He's got a hamstring that we're managing right now, so we're just rehabbing him," Canales said Tuesday, per Panthers.com. "He's in return to play, and then as soon as we feel like he's ready to get back out there, we'll bring him back out."
As Canales said, Horn's injury doesn't appear serious and shouldn't keep him out for long. The Panthers will hold their final OTA practice on Friday before holding their three-day mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
Canales is optimistic that Horn can become a dynamic weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, who's entering his third NFL season. Horn's speed, in particular, makes him an intriguing piece within Carolina's developing offense.
"Jimmy gives us a lot of options," Canales said. "There's some perimeter things we can do with him, the jet sweep game, but then also, from his college film, he's a receiver first and foremost. He can stretch the field. He can separate, and he's got a lot of energy and passion he plays with, so he's going to give himself a great chance to help us."
During his final college season last fall, Horn suffered a lower-body injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 9 that forced him to miss Colorado's final three regular season games. The former South Florida transfer returned for the Buffs' Alamo Bowl matchup against the BYU Cougars and recorded four catches for seven yards.
Panthers great Thomas Davis recently praised Horn during an episode of his team-run YouTube show, "TD's Film Room." The former linebacker noted Horn's passion for football and called him a draft steal.
"When you watch Jimmy Horn Jr. play, he's a ball of energy," Davis said. "He's a guy who absolutely loves going out there to play this game, and you can tell by the way he approaches everything. He's always smiling, he's always excited, and he has a ton of energy surrounding him. Not to mention, the speed, the athleticism, and his ability to track the ball in the air is phenomenal. For us to be able to get him where we got him is an absolute steal."
Horn was one of four former Colorado players drafted in April, joining cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns) and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens). Additionally, safeties Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars) and defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) each signed an undrafted free agent contract.