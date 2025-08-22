Shedeur Sanders' Impact On Deion Sanders' Success: Urban Meyer's Bold Take
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his third season as coach in Boulder. “Coach Prime” brought eyeballs to the Colorado football program the second he walked through the door. Colorado has gone from winning just one game in 2022 to nine in 2024.
The quarterback on these 2023 and 2024 Colorado teams was Shedeur Sanders.
Urban Meyer Credits Shedeur Sanders for Colorado Turnaround
Former Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer went on Cleveland sports talk radio on 92.3 The Fan and talked about Deion. Meyer gives Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders a lot of credit for this jump.
“I loved watching him. At Big Noon we covered him. We were there for Deion’s, I think first three games,” Meyer said “He (Deion) turned around a program that was a train wreck and you don’t do that without Shedeur Sanders.”
Shedeur Sanders played for the Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024. In these two seasons, he totaled 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions.
“I got to go behind the scenes and watch his father and coach. A lot of times we all get uncomfortable with maybe the flash and posse and the watches, etc, but I know what I saw,” Meyer said. “I saw a player that can get out of trouble, lead a team. Has really all the skillset to be successful. He took a god-awful program and turned it around.”
Deion Sanders will be without Shedeur Sanders for the first time as Colorado coach in 2025. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He is currently in a quarterback battle up the depth chart with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett.
Signs are pointing towards the Buffaloes rolling with transfer portal addition, former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter as the starter. No official word has been made by Coach Deion Sanders at this point. Another quarterback in the running is incoming freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. The Buffaloes opening game is on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
Urban Meyer’s Run in College Football
Meyer has had some incredible teams back in his college football coaching days. Meyer is now a member of FOX Sport’s Big Noon Kickoff television panel, but beforehand was a coach at Florida and Ohio State.
Meyer was Florida coach from 2005 through 2010. He won SEC titles and BCS National Championships in 2006 and 2008.
After his time with the Gators came to an end, Meyer was hired by Ohio State in 2012. Meyer was the coach of the Buckeyes from 2012 through 2018. He led them to three Big Ten titles in 2014, 2017, and 2018. In 2014, Ohio State won the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship.