Lane Kiffin Eyes Another Transfer Portal Quarterback For LSU

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has brought plenty of new faces, but it’s also come with some notable departures. As Coach Deion Sanders has turned over more than half the roster, one loss that’s flown a bit under the radar is quarterback Ryan Staub's entry into the transfer portal.

Staub served as Colorado’s backup quarterback over the past few seasons and entered the portal in search of a starting opportunity. His departure was somewhat surprising, especially given how steady and loyal he had been during Sanders’ time in Boulder.

After visiting several programs last week, a new option has emerged. Recently hired LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin has shown interest, and according to Locked On LSU reporter Matt Moscona, Staub is expected to visit later this week.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin already added former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt earlier this week, which suggests Staub would likely compete for a backup job. He has also visited the Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Bearcats.

If Staub does land with the Tigers, it would speak to the value he built during his time with the Buffaloes. For Sanders, it’s another reminder that even the quieter exits can matter during a roster overhaul of this scale.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why The LSU Tigers Could Be the Best Landing Spot for Ryan Staub

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The odds of Ryan Staub landing a starting job through the transfer portal are low, but joining a productive coaching staff could be just as valuable. Even with Sam Leavitt now in Baton Rouge, being his backup isn’t a bad option.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Staub could use this season as a learning opportunity, soaking up as much coaching as possible from Kiffin and the Tigers’ staff. He is one of the best offensive minds in the game, and the chance to learn under him is something Colorado’s staff couldn’t offer.

For Staub, this move isn’t just about playing time, as it’s about growth and positioning himself for the future. If he makes the most of it, two years under Kiffin could transform him from a solid backup into a high-level quarterback ready to make an impact anywhere.

Ryan Staub’s Departure Shows the Hidden Cost of Colorado’s Roster Turnover

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub and Deion Sanders built a strong relationship in Boulder, so losing him is more impactful than it might appear at first glance. Colorado helped soften the blow by adding Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, but the bigger concern isn’t what Staub meant in the locker room.

Staub has a legitimate chance to compete for a starting job with the Bearcats, who recently lost quarterback Brandon Sorsby. That departure was a major setback for coach Scott Satterfield, opening the door for a player like Staub to step in immediately.

While the Buffaloes will need to find a dependable backup, it’s hard to argue they could have had a better option in that role than Staub.

If Staub instead lands with the Tigers, the appeal is clear. He’d be learning under one of the sport’s top offensive minds—something he didn’t truly have at Colorado with Sanders’ defensive background.

Staub has been deliberate in his visits, prioritizing strong coaching staffs even when it means accepting a backup job.

That says a lot about Staub’s value and approach, especially for a program that has struggled with player development and keeping players aligned with its message. He was more than just depth on the roster, providing reliability and upside at a critical position.

Whether it’s in the Big 12 or elsewhere, Staub's thriving would only underline what the Buffaloes lost.