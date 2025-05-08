The NFL Reason Why Deion Sanders Quickly Signed Colorado Buffaloes Contract Extension
About three months after the conclusion of his second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes, coach Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in late March, keeping "Coach Prime" in Boulder through the 2029 college football season.
Sanders had been loosely linked to multiple NFL head coach openings, namely the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. Neither were particularly serious, and some speculated "Coach Prime" was using the NFL openings to leverage his Colorado deal.
Earlier this week, Sanders was a keynote speaker at Epicor Insights, an annual technology conference hosted in Las Vegas. There, he was asked about his recent contract extension.
"I love it," Sanders said. "I tried to hurry up and sign the deal. First of all, I wanted to get my (assistant) coaches straight and NIL (name, image and likeness) stuff straight because that's going crazy right now."
As Sanders mentioned, improving his coaching staff was a priority after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston signed a two-year contract extension and Colorado added running backs coach Marshall Faulk, defensive line coach Domata Peko and co-offensive line coach Andre Gurode to the staff.
Sanders added that he didn't want NFL coaches thinking that he wanted their jobs ahead of his sons landing in the league. Late last month, the Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and safety Shilo Sanders signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The pros thinking that I wanted their jobs and treating my kids unfairly, I didn't want that to happen," Deion Sanders said. "That's kind of why I signed expeditiously to get that over with."
Sanders' latest comments reaffirm his desire to stay in Boulder for the long haul, although his next season will certainly have its challenges with Shedeur now with the Browns and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter beginning his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, "Coach Prime" has shared that he believes the Buffs are a better overall team now compared to last season.
"I told y'all I wasn't going nowhere, I don't know why y'all wouldn't believe me," Sanders said in April. "I'd cry to you before I lie to you. I love it here. I adore it here."
Soon after signing, Sanders said he remains committed to "bringing greatness" to Colorado.
"I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado,” Deion Sanders said. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base."