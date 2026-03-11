Source: Full Details of Daniel Jones's $100M Colts Contract, Including Some Creative Incentives
Quarterback Daniel Jones is signing a new two-year deal with the Colts, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed Wednesday morning, bringing a close to one of the more top-line storylines of 2026 free agency.
In addition to the two-year contract, the 28-year-old signal-caller secured himself a massive payday—per Breer, Jones will be earning a max value of $100 million through the 2027 season.
Here's a look at the full contract breakdown:
Daniel Jones contract details for the 2026 and ‘27 seasons
Jones's base pay for 2026 will be $50 million, which is $12.2 million above the transition tag. He can also earn $6 million in incentives. In 2027, Jones will be playing for a base of $38 million, with $10 million guaranteed and the same $6 million incentive package.
Combined, that brings the total value of the contract to $100 million, which, per Breer, is right around where Jones wanted to be.
Daniel Jones contract incentive details
Jones's incentive package boasts a few creative additions. For starters, he will get $100,000 for each win, assuming he plays more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps. That piece maxes out at $1.7 million each year.
The former Giants QB will also get $500,000 for a wild-card round win, a divisional-round win and a conference championship game win, with a $1 million incentive for a Super Bowl title. Again, this is providing he plays more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps, and maxes out at $2.5 million in each year.
Another $550,000 play-time incentive is tied to making the playoffs, Breer has confirmed. Jones will get $100,000 at 50% playtime for the regular season, $200,000 at 60%, $300,000 at 70%, $400,000 at 80% and $550,000 at 90%.
Then, there is a possible $750,000 payday for hitting 75% play-time, with $250,000 for making the playoffs at 75% play-time, another $250,000 for winning 10 games at 75% play-time and another $250,000 for winning the division at 75% play-time.
And finally, Jones could earn $250,000 for a second-team All-Pro designation, and $500,000 for making first team.
