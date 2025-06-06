Nikhil Webb Walker Returns To Colorado Buffaloes After Lymphoma Treatment
Defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker is back working out with the Colorado Buffaloes less than one year after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
As revealed by Thee Pregame Show, Webb Walker participated in Thursday's summer workout session at CU's indoor practice facility alongside his teammates. Webb Walker played in five games last season before being diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in October.
"It feels good, man," Webb Walker told Thee Pregame Show. "The altitude gets me a little bit, but we're going to be back straight soon."
In March, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Webb Walker was wrapping up his final rounds of chemotherapy treatment.
“(Webb Walker is) finishing his final phase of chemotherapy treatment in Boston, and then he’ll meet with his doctors about the next step,” Sanders said. “I’m very excited about that. We love him, we appreciate him, and we’re praying for him and his family, immensely.”
A 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior from Trelawny, Jamaica, Webb Walker spent his first two college football seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies before transferring to Colorado in January of last year. Webb Walker played in 12 games, including four starts, at New Mexico State in 2023, finishing the season with 25 tackles, five TFLs, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He joined the Buffs as a three-star transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.
Before his lymphoma diagnosis, Webb Walker was used primarily on special teams last season but saw brief defensive action in Colorado's win over the UCF Knights.
Webb Walker revealed his lymphoma diagnosis to his Colorado teammates during an emotional team meeting midway through last season. He explained how he noticed a bump on his chest one morning before notifying the training staff.
"Being here helped me with the whole process and really deal with it,” Webb Walker said, per Well Off Media. “I want to say thank you all boys because you’ve all made it easier on me. Even though it’s tough and I never thought this would happen to me, it’s the Lord’s way and it’s His plan.”
Sanders then praised Webb Walker's handling of the diagnosis and offered the entire team's support.
"What you’re dealing with is real, and the way you’ve dealt with it has been just admirable,” Sanders told Webb Walker. "We love you, we appreciate you, we're here for you... We want to keep in contact with you because I know you're going to go to the crib (home) and come back and forth."
If Webb Walker is 100% entering the season, he provides another key piece to coach George Helow's talented defensive ends room. The Buffs led the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season and should remain strong in 2025, led by Arden Walker, Quency Wiggins, Samuel Okunlola, Alexander McPherson, Brandon Davis-Swain and others.